Madelyn Cline's Mismatched Aura Manicure Has a Lot Going on

Madelyn Cline is the latest celeb to wear an out-of-the-box manicure, debuting her mismatched aura and molten metal nails. While most of this year's dominant nail trends call for new twists on solid colors (hello, blueberry milk and Jello nails, the stars may be longing for something more. This summer, Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, and Vanessa Hudgens showed off their respective mismatched manicures, leading us to believe that barely-there and cohesive nails may be on their way out.

On July 25, celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt posted a photo of Cline’s hands clutching onto a dainty chain and diamond necklace. We can’t see much of Cline’s outfit besides her necklace and black halter top, but it just makes way for her stunning mismatched aura and chrome manicure.

Ganzorigt created a medium almond nail shape and then added sheer milky nail polish to create a clean nude base. Cline’s manicure features a different design on each nail, including blue and orange aura designs and tie-dye patterns, and a mint starburst design on her ring fingers. Every nail has silver chrome details like squiggles or dots, and there are a few tiny pearls mixed in as well.

Though the manicure features a milky base, Cline’s nails still stand out since blue and orange are complementary colors—with color theory being all the rage on TikTok these days, it’s no surprise that the trend is making its way to our fingertips, too. And while aura nails rose to popularity last summer, stars have been reviving the trend, with Sydney Sweeney wearing her own aura manicure, also created by Ganzorigt, this past weekend.

But back to Cline’s nails. Yes, they may seem extremely difficult to recreate at home, but all you'll really need is patience and the right products. To create an aura design, Nail artist Phoebe Cascarina recently told us her hack for an airbrush-less aura nail at home. After prepping your nails, create a milky base with two coats of your favorite nude semi-sheer gel polish, and then "Cure this gel layer, and don't wipe away the tacky/sticky layer left on top," she says.

While your nails are still tacky, use blue, orange, and dark yellow eyeshadow to build aura designs onto each nail bed (you can follow Cline’s exact patterns or wing the aura placement for a custom mani). After building the color out in layers, cover everything with a clear top coat and cure your nails. Then, use a silver gel polish to create swirls and dots over the aura designs, and follow that by sealing everything in with a final layer of top coat.