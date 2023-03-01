You're About to See Madelyn Cline's Glazed Vanilla French Manicure Everywhere

In a world where new nail trends seem to pop up every week—from naked glitter to lip gloss nails—it was only a matter of time before they started to melt together into new mega-trends. And on February 24, two of the most prominent nail trends were combined when Madelyn Cline wore a glazed donut vanilla French manicure to the 2023 HCA Awards.

Cline arrived at the awards show wearing a black Giorgio Armani gown with a checkered skirt and spaghetti straps, along with a diamond necklace, drop earrings, and a bracelet, all styled by Mimi Cuttrell. Her makeup artist, Jen Tioseco, kept her glam minimal with a wing and nude lip, and her hairstylist, Danielle Priano, created Hepburn-inspired mini bangs and a sleek bun.

Getty Images

For her nails, Cline’s manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, called on two of her previous viral manicures: the notorious glazed donut manicure, which she originally created for Hailey Bieber’s 2022 Met Gala look, and the vanilla French manicure, which Ganzorigt created earlier this year. Although both of the aforementioned manicures are typically done on longer nails, Ganzorigt created the glazed vanilla French on Cline in a medium almond shape, which led to a more natural look.

For the unfamiliar, a "vanilla" French manicure is just a softer take on classic French tips. "It's more toned-down and softer compared to traditional white French nails, and it makes it more natural-looking,” Ganzorigt previously told us. “After getting those dark colors and festive nails, everyone wants something neutral and simple. Vanilla French nails are perfect.” Basically, it opts for a pale nude base instead of classic baby pink, and a soft cream tip in place of stark white.

Though I know a glazed mani works with any color, it never occurred to me layer it over a French—and I'm so glad Cline brought the look to my attention. If you’re into this genius mashup of Ganzorigt’s iconic manicures, you’ll first want to start by creating a vanilla French manicure base. There are two ways to go about this: Paint your entire base with the neutral shade, then apply the tip color and apply another coat of the neutral over the top to soften the white. Or, you can paint the white first, then apply the neutral base shade over the top; it all depends on how soft and subdued you want the tips to be.

After that, coat the entire nail in a chrome powder—or shimmery topcoat—and et voila, you now have yourself the—certain to be viral—glazed donut vanilla French manicure.