Madelaine Petsch Uses This Old-School Trick to Keep Morning Puffiness in Check

From her beloved role as the lipstick-wearing Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale to her YouTube channel with over six million subscribers, chances are Madelaine Petsch is on your beauty radar. The star consistently remains open and honest with fans in her videos, sharing everything from a day in her life to her trying the latest and greatest in skincare for the first time. However, amongst her most popular moments (aside from the obvious Riverdale content) are her skincare routine deep dives, so it only makes sense for the actress to partner with Ipsy on an exclusive Glam Bag to share some of her absolute can't-live-without-it favorites.

Truth be told, her skincare journey has been a long one. It all began at a young age when her mom reminded her to apply sunscreen every morning—and that was only the beginning. Petsch has become even more focused on her skin health since. As of now, she has a pretty established routine that focuses on keeping her skin barrier in check, not combining too many actives, and adding only the best products to her routine. Intrigued to find out some of Petsch's must-haves? Keep reading for her skincare routine, details on her new partnership with IPSY, and more.



About Her Skin

I’m all about glowy and dewy skin. Sometimes, I struggle with blemishes or redness, so usually, I focus on keeping any hormonal breakouts at bay and keeping my skin hydrated and fresh.

How She Got Into Skincare

I remember my mom used to remind me every morning to use sunscreen, so that’s always been a part of my routine. I definitely got *the most* into skincare when I started being on camera every day. But even before that—I’d say around 18 or 19—I started doing my own research about ingredients and skincare types, diving into creating a regime that made sense for my skin. Because, at the end of the day, a routine that works for me may not work for someone else.

How Skincare Is Her "Me Time"

I am so excited to debut my Glam Bag X with Ipsy! I’ve been a fan of Ipsy forever, so getting to handpick my favorite products for this new collection is exciting. My Glam Bag X ships in May and has eight full-size products from some of the brands I love, like Tarte, Sunday Riley, Saint Jane, Iconic London, etc.

Even at my busiest, I always make sure to carve out "me time," and Ipsy helped me bring some of my favorite self-care products together in my Glam Bag X so that you can practice some “me time” time, as well!

Her Morning Vs. Nighttime Routine

To over-simplify it, my morning routine includes a vitamin C serum and sunscreen, whereas, in my nighttime routine, I have more serums and creams involved. I really love using the Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence ($48) in my Glam Bag X at night to firm and hydrate my skin.

The One Skincare Step She Never Skips

Sunscreen! Right now I'm loving the Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 ($18).

How Her Routine Changed Over Time

I’m sure I’ve made plenty of mistakes over my skincare journey—the biggest being just layering a bunch of actives all over my face, which, in turn, just made my skin barrier hate me. Now, I’m much more mindful about what actives can be layered with what's on my face and also giving my skin plenty of time to repair its barrier. A lot of my knowledge of my skin came from research and experimenting.

The One Product That Made the Biggest Difference



I truly love using ice globes on my face in the morning to reduce puffiness, it really does make a difference for me, which is why I included the Sonage Lilac Baby Frioz Facial Globes ($60) in my IPSY Glam Bag X! They’re small and easy to bring with you on the road as well.

Madelaine Petsch

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received

I used to believe I had really oily skin, and I needed to dry my skin out to avoid breakouts. Once I learned I didn’t have oily skin (and that it’s also really important to rehydrate my skin and not dry it out with actives all the time from my facialist), my skin really transformed. It’s truly about building back up that skin barrier. I love the Goldfaden MD Plant Profusion Regenerating Night Cream ($185) in my Glam Bag X to really rehydrate overnight and give my skin time to repair.

Her Most-Used Product

Either lip balm or sunscreen! I wish it was something more exciting than that.

The One Product That’s Been on Her Shelf the Longest

I’ve been using the same face wash and hyaluronic acid for a long time. I also have been using the KVD Vegan Beauty Tattoo Liner ($23) in my Glam Bag X for every eyeliner moment I’ve had FOR YEARS, it’s been in my personal kit for as long as I can remember.