MAC’s Studio Fix Fluid Foundation with SPF 15 is great for getting that camera-ready finish that lasts all day long. Though lightweight in texture, the oil-free formula packs a powerful punch of coverage that won’t leave you shiny. Just be careful with this foundation under certain lighting, and you'll be sure to reap its benefits.

When it comes to my makeup journey, MAC Cosmetics was like my first love—their lip glass, cream eyeshadows, and Studio Fix foundation were essentials in my makeup arsenal during my late 20s and early 30s. But my love for the brand wasn’t just because it's high-quality, MUA-approved, and always releasing star-studded collaborations. What drew so many like me to MAC was that this was one of the few high-end brands during that time that offered a range of foundation shades that accurately matched the nuances of darker skin tones like mine.

The only reason I eventually strayed was because no matter how many shine control products I tried, nothing could stave off the oily glow that always showed up in my T-zone area within hours. So when I was assigned to review MAC’s Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, it was like reuniting with an old friend. I wondered if the liquid version of this all-time fave would leave me with the same familiar issues as the cream version, but I soon learned that, just like a fine wine, MAC’s Studio Fix has only gotten better with time. Keep reading for my full review.

About My Skin: Combination, darker skin tone with some hyperpigmentation

I’ve always had a medium to dark brown skin tone with golden undertones. However, years of wear and tear on my combination skin have left me with hyperpigmentation on areas along my left cheek, jawline ,and chin. This means the best foundation for me is a lightweight option that can even out all of that discoloration and hold up against the daily, thick humidity I encounter in the South, all without leaving my skin looking oily.

My absolute go-to is Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 430, and I also like the Il Makiage Woke Up Like This Flawless Base Foundation in 220. For this review, I replaced those with MAC's Studio Fix Foundation in NC55.

How to Apply: Less is more

As soon as I unscrewed the top from the glass bottle, I immediately realized there was no attached pump or nozzle, so I shook out a dime-sized amount onto the back of my hand. I dipped into the foundation with my e.l.f. angled foundation brush and began applying it to my freshly washed, moisturized face, swiping outward to spread it around, per the instructions.

I started with my inner cheeks, then nose, forehead, chin, and upper neck, using only about two to three dollops of the foundation before I achieved my desired level of coverage.

The Results: Love at first swipe, with one drawback

MAC's Studio Fix Fluid Foundation immediately reminded me why I was such a fan all those years ago. It’s so lightweight that it literally went on like a second skin, and the color matched my skin tone so well that I kept having to do a double take to make sure I had makeup on. The coverage and even skin tone were the only clues that confirmed I had on foundation, and the fact that it includes SPF 15 is just icing on the cake.

I also love that the foundation delivers on its promise of long-lasting coverage with no oily shine. I didn’t experience any makeup transfer, and by nighttime, my face looked just as fresh as it did when I first applied the foundation earlier that day. I almost didn't want to take it off.

Besides the fact that there’s no nozzle or pump attached, there was only one other downside I had with this foundation. While the finish may photograph well, I discovered under certain types of lighting it gave off a white cast over my more uneven areas, particularly along my jawline and chin. I was surprised when a relative brought it to my attention during a small get-together, but when I pulled out a mirror to see for myself, I noticed it immediately.

I have friends who’ve often run into this issue with foundations in general, needing to blend two or three different shades to get the right match for their skin tones, but I’m usually able to achieve optimal, even coverage with just one shade. So needless to say, this was a disappointing observation, though I still really loved this foundation otherwise.

The Value: Pretty good

Part of what makes MAC so great is that you can get high-end glamour at a more accessible price tag than luxury makeup brands. At $33 for a 1-oz. bottle, MAC's Studio Fix Fluid Foundation falls right in the middle—more expensive than popular drugstore brands like Maybelline, but not as pricey as the likes of Shiseido and Nars. However, if you want to add a pump, get ready to shell out an additional $10.

