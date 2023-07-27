If you want juicy lips worthy of a Bratz doll, you should definitely try MAC’s Squirt Plumping Gloss Sticks. Crafted with avocado oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, the formula will leave your lips plump, glossy, and hydrated without any stickiness—plus, we love the array of sheer tints.

We put the MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Ever since I started getting my lips injected with filler a few years ago, I’ve been all about embracing my new, juicy lips, but many products I've tried have been drying and left me with the opposite of what I want. While more brands are coming out with gloss/balm hybrids and other products that balance hydration with volume and sheen, it can take time to find the best one. So when I found out about MAC’s new Squirt Plumping Gloss Sticks ($24), they sounded right up my alley. Plumping? Check. Glossy? Check. Hydrating? Also, check. MAC kindly sent five shades of the sticks so I could discover if the product lives up to its promise, and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed. Read on for my full review of this new glossy lip balm and to decide whether to try it for yourself.

MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick Best for: Most skin types Uses: A glossy lip balm that provides hydration, a plumping effect, and a sheer tint. Hero ingredients: Shea butter, avocado oil, ginger root oil, menthol, coconut oil Potential allergens: Capsicum fruit extract, soybean oil, Price: $24 Shade range: 10 shades About the brand: MAC was established in 1984 and has since become one of the beauty industry’s leading makeup brands. Loved by pro MUAs and the general public alike, the brand is known for its high-quality eye, lip, and complexion products as well as continued innovation through newer products like the Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick.



About My Lips: Plump and prone to dryness

Since I've gotten lip fillers, my lips have become more stretched out and super prone to dryness. I like to have a product on at all times to maintain as much nourishment as possible. I use Sara Happ’s The Dream Slip ($34) to provide deep hydration overnight, and during the day, I tend to go for a comfortable gloss or balm to keep my lips hydrated. Since MAC's Squirt Plumping Gloss Sticks bring together the best of both plus a sheer tint and a plumping effect, I couldn't wait to put them to the test and discover whether they were truly the multitasking hero product they appeared to be.

How to Apply: Click up, then swipe on

It’s very easy to apply MAC’s Squirt Plumping Gloss Sticks. Unlike other chapsticks or lip balms that you twist up or dig out of a jar, the packaging clicks up when you twist it up. Just make sure to only twist out the amount of product you want to use because once you twist it up, you can’t twist it back down. Then, proceed to swipe the gloss stick directly onto your lips, just as you would with any other lipstick or balm.

The Results: Juicy, glossy lips with subtle color

I tried five shades of the MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Sticks: Nova (blue), Hazard (yellow-orange), Violet Beta (purple), Like Squirt (lime green), and Heat Sensor (orange). As you can see in the below pictures, each shade has a subtle tint (so don't be intimidated by the bold palette) and created a hydrated, glossy look that I immediately fell in love with. My lips looked juicy and shiny without the sticky feeling a lot of glosses have. What’s different about these is that they’re more like a balm/gloss hybrid: The product melted onto my lips upon application and felt like a muted butter.

My favorite shade was definitely Heat Sensor (which the brand labels as orange, but I personally think is more of a red)—it gave me a blushed look that I adore, and I’ve been wearing it nonstop after testing it out. Nova wasn't my favorite—it almost made me look like I was on the cusp of getting frostbite, so anyone interested in trying this blue shade may want to consider lipstick color theory and try the product in store if possible before purchasing. The rest of the shades looked great, so once I run out of Heat Sensor, I’ll definitely turn to those.

Since the product is a lip plumper, it has a slight tingly sensation: It’s nothing too wild, but instead feels super subtle. I didn’t necessarily notice a major difference in the plumpness of my lips, but I still appreciate how the product conditioned and nourished them. This gloss stick is perfect for times I don’t want to wear lip liner and lipstick, and it's since become the first thing I put on after my morning skincare routine.



The Value: A worthwhile multitasker

$24 can be a bit of an investment for a balm or gloss, but I think it’s worth every penny. I’m always willing to spend more on makeup since it gives me a confidence boost and is fun to play around with, plus this one is a major multitasker with plumping, hydration, shine, and subtle tint all in one product. Also, the gloss stick is a decent size and a little goes a long way, so it can last for a few months with regular use.

Similar Products: You've got options

Stila Cosmetics Plumping Lip Glaze: For another lip plumping product at the same price, the Stila Cosmetics Plumping Lip Glaze ($24) is a good option to consider. The shades are more pigmented than MAC's but have a comparable tingling sensation. With a mint flavor and hydrating ingredients, this lip glaze delivers high shine.

Jeffree Star Stoned Lip Balm: If you love the idea of MAC’s Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick but would prefer to avoid the tingly plumping effect, you may want to try Jeffree Star’s Stoned Lip Balm ($18). The product appears to be green but glides on sheer, and it leaves lips with a satin finish that looks glossy.

Makeup By Mario MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum: Another option I’m loving is Makeup By Mario’s MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum ($24). For the same price as MAC, this product offers a dewy finish and comes in multiple subtle shades that feel like elevated lip balms. Formulated with shea butter, avocado oil, refined kiwi oil, and argan oil, this glossy lip serum is another great choice.