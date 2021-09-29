MAC Is Relaunching Its Most Iconic Lipstick Shade in Three New Formulas

Is there a lip color quite as iconic as MAC's Ruby Woo? The classic, universally flattering red has gained quite the loyal following over the years. Makeup artists swear by it, celebrities love it (Saweetie, Rosalía, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift are all fans), and it's a constant best-seller—in fact, MAC sells four Ruby Woo lipsticks around the world every minute. In short, your lipstick collection isn't complete without it. And now, thanks to MAC's latest launch, the shade is available in three new unique formulas.

Previously only available in the Retro Matte ($21) and the high shine Lipglass ($19), Ruby's Crew expands the classic shade into three of the brand's popular matte formulas, so you can Ruby Woo any way you choose. Read on to learn more about what's new from arguably the most well-known shade of red on the market.



Why It's a Classic

Since its launch in 1999, the blue-red shade has only grown in popularity. "Bold, unique, and slightly irreverent, it's a shade worn with a lot of intention but is not strict-looking," says MAC's Director of Makeup Artistry Lyne Desnoyers of the unique hue. Its magic lies in the slightly blue undertone, which can help make your skin tone pop. That's why you'll often hear Ruby Woo described as a universally flattering color—it looks great on pale to deep complexions and every shade in between.

The New Formulas

MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Ruby Phew! $24 Shop

Let's start with the basics: Ruby Woo is the classic Retro Matte Lipstick ($21) formula you know and love, and it's still available to shop wherever you grab your lipsticks. However, the new Ruby Phew! formulation is a Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor ($24) with a high pigment and velvet matte finish that doesn't budge. This is your go-to formula for no-smudge wear under your mask.

MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Lipstick in Ruby New $22 Shop

Ruby New is a soft matte Powder Kiss Lipstick ($22). The weightless formula blurs onto the lips perfect for that popsicle stained lip look or a soft tint. Think soft, diffused color in the bold shade you know and love.

MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in Ruby Boo $27 Shop

Lastly, Ruby Boo is a Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolor ($27) with all the staying power of a liquid lip with blur and the soft tint of MAC's Powder Kiss formula. This product is for anyone looking for a velvety finish and a boost of hydration from their lipstick. "It's a shade that has such a fresh look when rubbed into the lips," says Desnoyers of the powdery matte formula. "A red lip worn with a softened edge does not overwhelm—it elevates."



"When worn with little to no makeup, it becomes the entire look—or it adds instant flair to a perfectly sculpted eye," she adds. With the shade in these three new formulas, you can truly wear Ruby Woo any way you want. Read on to see us put the iconic shade and its new formulas to the test.

MAC Cosmetics

The Reviews

Chinea Rodriguez, News Writer

Chinea Rodriguez

“Despite all the hype around it I haven’t tried Ruby Woo until now. Whenever I’m anywhere near a MAC store or counter, I usually grab yet another tube of Whirl or Taupe. Of all the new formulas, Ruby Phew! in the Retro Matte Lipstick seemed the most interesting to me.

"I mean... a color that won't smudge under a mask and makes enough of a statement that I can practically wear a bare face? It's a dream. Photos of Ruby Woo definitely don’t do it justice, it’s a vibrant red that definitely stands out. Ruby Woo has another fan."



Karli Bendlin, Sr. Editor

Karli Bendlin

"Excuse my sentimentality, but Ruby Woo is way more than a lipstick color to me. It was the first red lip I ever felt confident enough to wear, and for years I carried a tube in every bag I owned. I've since moved on to favor more muted lip colors, but when I heard that MAC was introducing new versions of the iconic shade, I couldn't wait to try them out.

"The Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour in Ruby Boo is my favorite of the new offerings. As soon as I swiped it on, I was reminded why I loved the classic red-blue shade so much. It really is the perfect red, and it looks good on every skin tone. Plus, this liquid version is even more long-lasting than the original."



Madeline Hirsch, Sr. News Editor

Madeline Hirsch

"I like more of a 'Bouche Mordue' look than a full-on matte moment, so I was excited when MAC announced they were releasing their most famous red in multiple formulations. I tried out the Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour (a popsicle stain lip is my preferred effect), and immediately fell in love. There's plenty of color payoff, and I was able to softly diffuse the formula for a more lived-in look. Catch me rocking this iconic hue this fall and beyond."



You can shop the full collection at Maccosmetics.com in early October.

