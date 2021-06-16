The MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Spice is a beautiful color for spring and summer and will pair well with almost any skin tone. It holds up well throughout the day and keeps even your messiest lipstick in line.

We put the MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Spice to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

From watching our moms put on their go-to picks to sneaking some for ourselves before school, lipstick is one of the most iconic parts of a beauty routine from early on. Coming in everything from tubes to liquid formulas and in colors like red, black, purple, and all sorts of nudes, lipsticks always make a statement, but a good one becomes even better when you add a liner.

Lip liner is the ride-or-die best friend we didn’t know we needed, making sure lipstick stays in its proper place for a clean aesthetic that everyone will notice. I love using lip liners to complement a matching lip, create ombre looks, or even on their own. These days, there are countless lip liners on the market ranging in price, wearability, comfortability, and color. With so much competition, it’s hard for a lip liner to stand out from the pack beyond personal preference—though MAC's Lip Pencil in Spice is an exception.

MAC's Lip Pencil has made a name for itself and become a staple in many makeup kits, especially in the Spice shade. Beauty lovers have raved about this product for its wearability and color for years, but I had never tried it—that is, until now. Keep reading for my experience with the Mac Spice Lip Liner.

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Spice Best For: Most lips and skin tones, especially for spring and summer looks. Uses: A precise pencil designed for shaping, lining, or filling lips. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price $18 About The Brand: Founded by Frank Toscan and Frank Angelo, MAC Cosmetics is a global industry leader in high-performance makeup for editorial and everyday use alike. They are well-known for making go-to products for professional makeup artists, and the brand is frequently credited as a makeup industry trendsetter.

About My Lips: Naturally full

I have naturally full lips, so many of my makeup looks are more lip-focused because I like them to stand out. Although I don’t like to over-line, lip liners are still crucial because they help my lipstick to stay in check, as my lips' fuller shape mean it’s incredibly noticeable when my lipstick isn't where it's supposed to be. Because of this, I'm always interested in trying new lip liners to complement the bold looks I love.

How to Apply: Create your desired look

When I applied MAC's Lip Pencil in Spice, I began by focusing on the outer rim of my lips. True to its name, the liner has a pencil tip, and I knew this would ensure the definition I was seeking. This type of liner is a little uncomfortable to work with, but the result always pays off. The pigmentation was there from the start–making the process seamless. This was a huge plus for me.

I have to be honest; I wasn’t prepared for how beautiful the color was. After lining the outer rim of my lip, I decided to apply the product all over. For the remainder of my lips, I made sure to use a light hand. Once I was done with that, I rubbed my lips together, and the product glided with the movement to settle in place. By default, the result was a bit drying, but I gave it a pass because it’s a lip liner, after all. I put a clear gloss over the top and let my lips speak for themselves.

The Results: Beautiful, long-lasting color and definition

Celeste Polanco/Design by Cristina Cianci

When I pick out a lip liner, it's typically to complement my lipstick. This color, though, was as "spicy" as the name suggests, so I knew I had to wear the fun shade all over with added shine from a gloss. MAC's Lip Pencil in Spice complements my tan, olive skin, making it my perfect everyday color for summer. But looks aren’t everything: the real test is how it wears.

I wore the lip liner throughout a warm spring day, and it did fairly well with food and drinks. I was impressed by how well the product stood in place and didn’t smudge. Unfortunately, the dryness of the product increased throughout the day. I tried to keep in mind that I did use lip liner outside of its purpose, so I continued putting gloss over top. If you plan on using this product on its own like I did, you might want to consider pairing it with a lip balm, lip gloss, or both.

The Value: Fair

MAC's Lip Pencil in Spice is $18, which I must admit can be a bit pricey for a lip liner. After all, it’s just a glorified colored pencil, so with any liner, a lot of what you're paying for is the name. When it comes to lip liners you can buy them pretty much everywhere, and no one will be able to tell, though MAC's products do have such a dedicated fan base for a reason, and the purchase is definitely worth it if you love the particular shade and formula above others. But while the color is absolutely beautiful, given the way I was wearing the product I don’t see why I couldn’t purchase a more hydrating dupe.

Similar Products: You've got options

NYX Retractable Lip Liner: This NYX lip liner ($5) in the Nude shade is a great dupe from MAC's Lip Pencil in Spice. The two colors are practically identical, but the design is a bit different: the NYX version is retractable, allowing for additional product control. Additionally, this one is a bit less drying, making it ideal if you prefer to use lip liner across your entire lips.

Milani Cosmetics Color Statement Lip Liner: Milani is an excellent alternative to MAC's Lip Pencil; in fact, the shades share a name. Milani's lip liner offering ($5) in Spice is the perfect dupe, with a rich, peachy shade that will go great with any skin tone.