MAC's Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter in Oh, Darling! is buttery, radiant, and versatile, so it's ready for all occasions and applications. I know I'll be wearing it all summer and beyond.

We put the MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter in Oh, Darling! to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Though I'm usually pretty minimal with my makeup choices, one thing is always consistent: my dewy finish. I live for a glossy lip and a lit-from-within glow, which is why I normally turn to cream and liquid products to achieve my preferred effect. But MAC's best-selling Extra Dimension Skinfinish in Oh, Darling! has totally made the case for adding more powders to my usual routine. It's a beautifully formulated highlighter that you can gently tap on for a subtle sheen or build up for a nearly blinding glow. With all its possibilities, this golden shade has easily become my new go-to highlighter—read on for my full review.

MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter in Oh, Darling! Best for: Most skin types. Uses: A buildable highlighter to add a little extra glow wherever you need it. Potential allergens: Mica, silica, dyes Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-8. Price: $36 About the brand: MAC Cosmetics is a global industry leader in high-performance makeup for editorial and everyday use alike. They are well-known for making go-to products for professional makeup artists, and the brand is frequently credited as a makeup industry trendsetter.

About My Skin: Dry, but always dewy

My skin is quite dry and I frequently deal with patches of eczema, so I always look for makeup products that will hydrate my skin and prevent uneven texture from showing through. For that reason, I usually gravitate toward cream and liquid products, avoiding powders as much as possible. I like my makeup to look dewy and glowing—but never greasy—like I just spritzed myself with a facial mist, and typically opt for more natural glamour over a full beat. Light to medium-coverage products are my jam.

Because my usual routine includes a hydrating glow primer and cream coverage products that emphasize that shine, I actually don't use highlighter unless I absolutely need more glow. What I love about the MAC Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter in Oh, Darling! is that it's totally buildable, so I can use it for anything from a subtle kick to a maximalist glow.

How to Apply: However you want

Kristin Corpuz

What I like about this highlighter compared to other powders is its soft, buttery texture. MAC describes it as a "liquid-powder", which seems oxymoronic, but actually describes the texture really well. When you press into the powder with your finger or a brush, it feels quite pillowy rather than chalky or dusty, and the product doesn't give off much (if any) kickback or fallout.

Whenever I want this to be more concentrated—in the inner corner of my eye as a brightening highlight, for example—I use my finger to really press the product into that crevice. That allows more of the powder's base golden pigment to really show through in addition to the glowing reflection. For a lighter wash of highlighter on the high points of my face, I take a medium-dense complexion brush and sweep it onto my cheekbones, chin, nose, and temples. This technique allows more of the reflecting appearance to come through, rather than the pigment.

With a really light hand, the reflects in this highlighter can read almost wet-like, so it's a great way to achieve the wet eye look without having to use a sticky gloss. The highlighter photographs really well, and it takes a lot of product to look like you applied too much.

The Results: A buildable glow

Like I mentioned, I'm not really into powder products and I hardly wear highlighter, but I think this is a product I'll be throwing in my makeup bag for months to come. I love how versatile it is (I use it on my eyes, face, and body), especially in the summertime.

I really like that MAC's Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter has a buildable formula because I typically don't like products with extremely high color payoff right off the bat. I want to have more control over the coverage of my products, so I like that this slowly builds to the intensity that I need. It applies beautifully with both a brush and my finger, and regardless of application, it never clings to the dry patches on my face.

If I locked this in place with setting spray, it didn't budge all day, so it's a product that can easily be applied in the morning and removed at night—no touch-ups necessary. I wore this while walking around New York City, taking the subway and bus, and sliding my mask on and off my face, and by the time I got back to my hotel, my glow was still going strong (albeit slightly enhanced by my sweat).

The Value: On the higher end, but worth it

Paying $36 for a powder might seem a bit steep at first, but that concern is eased by the fact that MAC's Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter in Oh, Darling! is so versatile. The fact that I can use it on my eyes, face, and body with different application techniques makes it an easy product to throw in my bag whenever I need it, and the way I use highlighter (very sparingly), this one will last me a really long time.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Color Bronze + Glow in Hey Honey: If you love the finish and shade of MAC's Oh, Darling! Highlighter but prefer a cream formulation, I can't recommend the Nudestix Nudies Glow in Hey Honey ($34) enough. It's essentially the same product (shade, finish, and all), just in a cream. Like Oh, Darling!, Hey Honey can be used wherever you need a little extra boost. I usually use my fingers to apply this because the warmth of my hands helps the product really melt into my skin more.

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Powder Highlighter in Champagne Pop: Few highlighters have reached the iconic status of this one from Becca Cosmetics ($38), which creates a soft, golden glow that complements most skin tones. And as the brand is unfortunately planning to shut down at the end of September 2021, now is the time to stock up if you want a dependable, iconic shade like Champagne Pop. Read Byrdie's full review here.