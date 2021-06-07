MAC Cosmetics: Brand Review and Iconic Products

My first memories of makeup all involve MAC Cosmetics. From the lipsticks strewn across my mother's bathroom counter to our trips to the brand's store at our local mall—my mom loved the Back 2 Mac recycling program—I knew MAC products were glamorous and luxe, even if I didn't really know what makeup was yet.

Even all these years later, MAC Cosmetics hasn't become any less relevant (and my mom still swears by her Taupe lipstick shade). Here's what you need to know about MAC, how it's stayed on top all these years, and which products are the best of the best.

Makeup artist Frank Angelo and photographer Frank Toskan founded MAC Cosmetics in Toronto in 1984 after finding themselves frustrated by how poorly models' makeup would translate into photographs. So, they began formulating makeup by hand in their kitchens, where the brand's signature black-pots packaging would ultimately be born.

They created the brand specifically for makeup artists and models, but it didn't take long for the rest of the world to notice. "We were manufacturing for models at first, but soon the models wanted our products for their sisters, friends, and so on," Toskan once said.

By the early '90s, MAC Cosmetics sold its products worldwide and gained national recognition when Madonna began publicly repping the brand. Today, it's known as an ultra-inclusive makeup brand with more shades than any other competitor on the market. "To this day, MAC offers more foundation tones than any other brand, with 400+ foundations in different finishes and shades," Drew Elliot, MAC's Global Creative Director, tells Byrdie. This fact aligns with MAC's original mission, too. "The brand has always stood for radical inclusiveness, with the founding credo 'all ages, all races, all genders.'"

In 1994, the MAC AIDS Fund was established to spread awareness, help those affected by HIV/AIDS, and globally address the link between poverty and the disease. Through the sale of its Viva Glam Collection, the fund has since raised over $400 million that's been 100% donated to fight HIV/AIDS and has collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and more to raise money by selling exclusive Viva Glam products.

What makes MAC Cosmetics so unique isn't just its commitment to making makeup better—but its commitment to making the world better, too.

Read on for our favorite MAC Cosmetics products and what we really think of them.