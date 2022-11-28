25 Luxury Beauty Gift Sets You’ll Want to Give and Receive

Gift-giving is my love language, which is one of the reasons the holiday season is my favorite time of the year. Few things compare to seeing your loved ones' ear-to-ear smiles when they unwrap their presents. So when it comes to holiday shopping, I don't mind splurging a little to make them happy.

This season, I have my eye on quite a few luxury beauty gift sets. Every year, luxe brands like Dior, YSL, and Chanel roll out kits stocked with their bestsellers for a fraction of the price (we love a deal). Picking up one of these coveted sets is a great way to help the beauty lovers in your life refresh their skincare routines, enhance their makeup collections, and expand their fragrance wardrobes. Ahead, we've rounded up 25 gift sets from luxury beauty brands that are guaranteed to be a hit.

Jo Malone Essential Trio $148.00

Give the gift of fragrance with Jo Malone's Essential Trio. It's stocked with some of the brand's bestsellers from its cologne, bodycare, and candle collections. Specifically, the Pomegranate Noir Travel Candle, English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Wash, and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne.

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Winter Kit $250.00

Any skincare lover will be delighted to unwrap Dr. Barbara Sturm's The Winter Kit. It contains six skin-soothing products perfect for the cooler months, from a cleanser to a lip balm. All the products are made with antioxidant-rich formulas that will hydrate, protect, and nourish the skin. Plus, all the products are housed in a chic white travel bag that's made of sustainable materials.

Brown Girl Jane The Wanderlust Collection Trio $140.00

Brown Girl Jane's award-winning fragrances are at the top of my list. The Wanderlust Collection Trio includes scents named Bahia, Casablanca, and Lamu. The brand carefully crafted each scent to make you feel loved, uplifted, and soothed while you wear them.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Hollywood Look $200.00

Upgrade your loved one's makeup bag with this Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Hollywood Look gift set. As the name suggests, it has everything you need to create a Hollywood-ready look. It comes with seven of the brand's most popular products—including the Magic Cream Moisturizer, Wonderglow Primer, and Beauty Light Wand.

Coco Chanel Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Twist & Spray Set $186.00

Ah, the classic Coco Chanel Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum. This fresh, elegant fragrance is a must-have in every fragrance wardrobe. The Coco Chanel Mademoiselle Eau de Parfume Twist and Spray Set includes a 3.4 fl oz. bottle of fragrance and a 0.7 fl oz travel-size spray.

Pat McGrath Labs Celestial Nirvana Eye and Lash Kit $148.00



Pat McGrath's Celestial Nirvana Eye and Lash Kit is bound to spark joy. It comes with two eyeshadow palettes—one with bronze shades and one with nude hues. However, it's the mascaras that bring all the fun. The kit includes three mascaras that come in bright colors like aquamarine, blue, and pink.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream Set $260.00

Sulwhasoo's Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream Set serves as the perfect introduction to the brand. It includes hero products like the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream and Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum, Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream, and First Care Activating Serum. The holiday gift set also features artwork inspired by Minhwa Hwajodo, a Korean folk art style from the 17th and 18th centuries, designed to wish well upon others.

Estée Lauder Youth-Generating Power Repair + Firm + Hydrate Skincare Set $110.00

This Estée Lauder set allows you to experience the repairing, firming, and hydrating benefits of the Advanced Night Repair Serum. In this kit, you get one full-size and two deluxe travel-size bottles (so you don't have to worry about running out anytime soon).

Oribe Signature Experience Collection $185.00

Elevate your head-to-toe washday routine with Oribe's Signature Experience Collection. It includes the brand's Signature Shampoo and Conditioner, which work to soften and protect all hair types. It also comes with the Côte d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash and Restorative Body Crème. Aside from the products, Oribe made sure its packaging was perfect for gifting. Each limited-edition box features artwork from Kohei Kyomori, a Japanese contemporary artist.

Lancôme Holiday Beauty Box $75.00

Lancôme's Holiday Beauty Box comes with eight of the brand's standout products, like the Advanced Génifique Face Serum, Lash Idôle Mascara, and La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum. This box is valued at $507 but usually retails for $103 (it's currently on sale for $75), making it the ultimate holiday save.

Hermès Eau des Merveilles Eau de Toilette Set $158.00

I love woody, amber scents during the holiday season, so it's a no-brainer to buy Hermès Eau des Merveilles Eau de Toilette Set. The fragrance combines spicy, dry notes to create a sparkling scent. In this set, you'll receive a 100ml Eau de Toilette, Eau de Toilette miniature, and body lotion.

Armani Beauty Acqua di Gioia Three-Piece Set $115.00

Armani Beauty's Acqua di Gioia fragrance is fresh and zesty, featuring notes of lemon, jasmine, and white cedarwood. This set allows you to bask in the beauty of this scent, as it includes a 3.4 fl oz fragrance spray, 0.5 fl oz spray for on-the-go travel, and a 2.5 oz fragrance lotion.

Ami Colé The Complexion Set ($96) $96.00

Ami Colé has been one of the buzziest beauty brands since it launched in 2021. Whether you're already a fan of the brand or have yet to try the products, The Complexion Set is a must-buy. It includes many of the brand's popular launches like the Skin-Enhancing Tint, Skin-Enhancing Concealer, Skin Melt Loose Powder, The Complexion Brush, The Concealer Brush, and The Powder Brush.

U Beauty The Holiday Duo $348.00

U Beauty's products are worth every penny. If you haven't tried anything from the brand, The Holiday Duo is a great way to get acquainted. It features the brand's star products—the Resurfacing Compound and Super Hydrator. Both are formulated with the proprietary Siren Capsules, which target areas of the skin with damage-causing free radicals. The formulas also use Hydra-Siren Technology to deliver hyaluronic acid to areas that need hydration. Amazing, right?

Chris Collins Anima Voyageur $130.00

Chris Collins' Anima Voyageur encourages scent exploration. The gift set includes three travel-size fragrances. Lost in Paradise is infused with notes of coconut water, ylang-ylang, and salted musk. Citrus Grandi boasts bright, citrus notes, but it's also grounded by verbena and earthy woods. And last but not least, Long Kiss Goodnight blends tropical passion fruit with bittersweet coffee beans.

Summer Fridays The Everything Set $430.00

The Everything Set from Summer Fridays really includes everything—from the beloved Jet Lag Mask to the new ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen. Plus, all the products are full-size. Talk about a skincare dream, right?

Tatcha Luxury Obento Luxury Skin Care Set $404.00

Tatcha's Luxury Obento Luxury Skin Care Set will help you achieve plump, vibrant skin. Of course, it includes the brand's classic four-step Japanese ritual (the Camellia Cleansing Oil, Rice Polish, Essence, and Silk Cream). However, to further enhance this set, Tatcha added the Dewy Serum and Violet-C Brightening Serum. Needless to say, this kit is a game-changer for your skincare routine.

Cartier La Panthère Premium Gift Set $375.00

Cartier's La Panthère Premium Gift Set introduces you to the brand's best beauty offerings. The elegant set includes a 75 ml Eau de Parfum, a 15 ml Purse Spray, a 25 ml Fragrance, a 40 ml Hand Cream, and a 75 ml Eau de Parfum All Over Body Spray. Plus, the iconic red box is something they'll want to cherish forever.

Augustinus Bader The Winter Recovery Set $575.00

Augustinus Bader's The Winter Recovery Set checks off the "perfect packaging" box with flying colors. But the really good stuff is what's inside. The Serum, The Eye Cream, The Rich Cream, and The Lip Balm are all formulated to deeply hydrate the skin and provide skin barrier protection.

Shani Darden The Ultimate Glow Kit $88.00

Shani Darden's The Ultimate Glow Kit includes a trio of the brand's bestsellers, including the Lactic Acid Reform Serum, Retinol Reform, and Intensive Eye Renewal Cream. These clinically proven products work together to smooth fine lines, fade dark spots, and refine pores. Basically, prepare to have a serious glow after using this set.

Dior The Iconics $105.00

Dior packaged its most iconic beauty launches into one set. We're talking the J'adore Eau de Parfum, Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum, and Rouge Dior 999. It's a dream lineup, right?

La Mer The Moisture Radiance Collection $160.00

La Mer has developed a cult following in the skincare world. For those who have yet to experience the brand's skincare magic, add The Moisture Radiance Collection to your cart ASAP. Of course, the classic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer is included. However, you'll also get to try The Treatment Lotion and The Eye Concentrate.

Givenchy Irresistible Eau de Toilette $108.00

Givenchy's Irresistible Eau de Toilette combines rose notes with spices, creating an exhilarating scent. This gift set comes with an 80 ml bottle, a body lotion, and a travel-friendly 8 ml bottle.

Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil Blanc Set $265.00

This Tom Ford Private Blend Soleil Blanc Set is a winner. Not only do you get the Eau de Parfum, but you also get the Shimmering Body Oil. The Soleil Blanc fragrance is infused with addicting notes like floral amberwood and cardamom, making you feel like you've been transported to a white sand beach. Bottom line: You'll smell good from head to toe when you use this set.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Red Ensemble Gift Set $50.00

Everyone needs a red lipstick in their makeup bag. YSL's Rouge Pur Couture Red Ensemble Gift Set gives you the chance to try four different red shades from its Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipstick collection. Whether you prefer a blue red or warm red, you'll find your perfect match in this set.