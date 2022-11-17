26 Luxe Candles You’ll Want to Gift Everyone This Year

When it comes to holiday gifts, candles are always a crowd-pleaser. Honestly, they're one of the few presents with such universal appeal. They make your space smell amazing, boost your mood, and serve as stunning decor. And these days, there's more than an abundance of candle options to choose from, so everyone can find scents they love.

If you're thinking of snagging a few candles for your loved ones (or yourself) this holiday season, consider a few of the luxe options we've rounded up below. From Voluspa's Sparkling Cuvée to Jo Malone's Pomegranate Noir, these 25 luxurious candles are bound to be holiday hits.

Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée $215.00 Shop

Voluspa's Sparkling Cuvée is festive and fun. It emits vibrant fruity notes, like sparkling wine, pomelo, and red currant. This hand-poured coconut wax (which has an impressive burn time of 250 hours) candle also combines tones of nectarine, Bulgarian rose petals, and woody oak. Basically, you'll want to have this burning as you enjoy an evening at home with a glass of bubbly.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Candle $110.00 Shop

Fans of the Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum will genuinely appreciate this candle. It has the same floral, amber, and woody notes—like jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, and gray amber. The elegant scented candle will fill your space with fragrance for 55 hours.

Boy Smells Polyamberous $44.00 Shop

Spicy fragrances are synonymous with fall and winter. Polyamberous is Boy Smells' take on a cool spice scent. It boasts notes of cardamom, tonka bean, and pistachio, creating a blissful burn that lasts up to 50 hours.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry $135.00 Shop

Indulge your senses with the sweet scent of Tom Ford's Lost Cherry. This luxurious candle will fill your room with the rich aromas of exotic black cherry, almond, and jasmine, creating a warm and spicy fragrance. While this candle has a long burn time (40 hours, to be exact), it is recommended to burn it for up to 30 minutes daily.

FORVR Mood Holly Berry $38.00 Shop

Jackie Aina has mastered makeup and making candles. Her brand, Forvr Mood, recently released its four-piece holiday collection. Holly Berry is a standout as it combines classic seasonal scents like green cardamom, cranberry, and fresh pine. Like all Forvr Mood candles, this one has a burn time of 65 hours.

Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning $65.00 Shop

What does a lazy Sunday morning smell like? Our minds immediately jump to freshly washed sheets and fresh flowers. And that's precisely what this Maison Margiela candle smells like. It taps warm, sheer iris, patchouli, and white musk notes that will instantly make you feel comforted. Wondering about the burn time? You'll get to enjoy 40 hours of this relaxing scent.

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir, 7 oz. $75.00 Shop

No candle lineup is complete without a Jo Malone mention. While the brand has several excellent options, Pomegranate Noir is the perfect fragrance for the winter. The rich, dark scent fuses intoxicating notes of pink pepper, raspberry, and plum. Plus, 45 hours of burn time ensures you'll be able to bask in the smell for a while.

Overose Nudesse Holo Candle $68.00 Shop

Overose's Nudesse Holo Candle is a winner. It smells like a rose garden after a fresh rain (we love a classic floral scent) and lasts for 60 hours. Aside from that, the holographic holder is truly eye-catching. You'll honestly want to have one on display in every room.

Dior Miss Dior Scented Candle $49.00 Shop

The Miss Dior Candle is the epitome of elegance. It's scented with Miss Dior perfume, a floral fragrance with peony and iris notes. This limited-edition candle from luxury brand Dior provides up to 24 hours of burn time and engulfs your space in a decadent rose aroma. With this candle, guests will wonder if they're walking into your home or a house of couture.

Harlem Candle Co. Josephine $48.00 Shop

Harlem Candle Co. names many of its candles after Black icons. This one honors the legacy of renowned entertainer Josephine Baker, who performed on Broadway and beyond. Warm amber, tonka bean, and Moroccan rose blend together to create a soulful aroma reminiscent of Baker's spirit. This elegant candle offers 80 hours of burn time.

Brown Girl Jane Warm Cashmere $58.00 Shop

Brown Girl Jane describes itself as a "radical multicultural wellness brand." They create innovative self-care products, including supplements, skincare, fragrances, and candles. Warm Cashmere is a fresh, calming scent—crafted with notes of sage, rose buds, freesia and mandarin.

Michael Aram Anemone $75.00 Shop

This candle is inspired by anemone flowers, which are said to bring good luck and protection. When you light Anemone, you'll get whiffs of plum, sandalwood, and blood orange. The vine and berry notes add another layer of richness to this candle.

Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle $39.00 Shop

Alicia Keys' brand, Keys Soulcare, encourages us to be intentional about self-care. The singer created the Sage + Oat Milk Candle to help us relax and reset, adding the affirmation "I shine at full wattage" to the jar for extra measure. With 65 hours of burn time, you can enjoy this fragrance during many Self-Care Sundays.

August & Piers Socialite $73.00 Shop

August & Piers knows how to make an incredible, chic-looking candle. Socialite is the brand's pick for glamorous gatherings (i.e., holiday cocktail parties). The fruity amber candle smells like pomegranate, honey, and amber. The London-based brand guarantees 60 hours of burn time and pours over 100g more wax into the candle than other brands to ensure longevity.

Nette x BarbieStyle A Malibu Holiday Scented Candle $82.00 Shop

Barbie collaborated with Nette to create this Malibu-inspired candle. Notes of jasmine, orange flower, amber wood, and coconut water transport you to a sunny oasis. The best part? The jar is microwave-safe, food-safe, and dishwasher-safe. So, you can repurpose it after you're finished burning it.

Acqua Di Parma Aperitivo In Terrazza $82.00 Shop

This candle from Acqua Di Parma will cure your winter blues. Its sparkling citrus notes make you feel like you're enjoying a sunny, warm day in Italy. Another plus? It has a 50-hour burn time.

Homecourt Cipres Mint Candle $60.00 Shop

With the rush of the holidays, it's very easy to become overwhelmed. This candle's refreshing spearmint, black tea, dried Indian papyrus, and Texan white cedarwood scents will make you feel at peace. And with 60 hours of burn time, you can engulf yourself in luxe tranquility time and time again.

Diptyque Étincelles Spark Candle $84.00 Shop

If you're looking for a unique holiday candle, look no further than Diptyque's Étincelles. This candle captures what a cozy evening in Paris smells like. The coffee, chocolate, and burning woodfire notes create a magical experience for your senses. Grab a bottle of wine, run a bubble bath and let the candle do the rest.

Scotch Porter Miami Duppy Candle $46.00 Shop

If you're sick of the cold, this candle will make you feel like you're on a warm Miami beach. Scotch Porter's Miami Duppy Candle features delicious base notes of amber and dark chocolate. Meanwhile, the middle and top notes of pepper, passionfruit, tonka bean, and licorice combine to create an alluring blend. And with 60 hours of burn time, you'll have plenty of time to surround yourself with the boozy, spicy scent.

Gilded Pink Onyx Marble Scented Candle $88.00 Shop

Gilded's candles come in refillable vessels. You can choose from various candle scents—like gardenia tuberose, peach nectar, or lavender—and they each have 40 hours of burn time. This particular vessel is made from natural pink onyx stone, which will look stunning on any tabletop.

Le Labo Laurier 62 $82.00 Shop

Le Labo describes Laurier 62 as a "beautiful mess." It masterfully blends contrasting fragrances—including patchouli, thyme, clover, eucalyptus, and sandalwood. Beyond having a unique scent profile, it's worth pointing out that this hand-poured candle is made with a high dose of fragrance oils, a custom blend of waxes, and natural fiber wicks.

Byredo Bibliothèque $90.00 Shop

Bibliotheque is a sophisticated scent inspired by books (yes, you read that right). It combines notes of birchwood, leather accord, vanilla, plum, and cinnamon that will immediately transport your mind to an antique library. The dynamic, woody candle emits a medium-intensity fragrance and can be burned for up to 60 hours.

Snif Old Saint Wick, 8.5 oz $44.00 Shop

Named one of Oprah's favorite things this year, this candle smells just like the holidays. Its blend of apple blossom, fir balsam, and rosemary will remind you of freshly snowed-on pine and warm evenings by the fireplace. This candle is available in two sizes: 8.5 and 50 ounces. The former offers 50 hours of burn time, while the latter will last for over 200.

Glossier You Candle $45.00 Shop

We like to surround ourselves with comforting, warm scents during this time of year. Glossier's You Candle fits the bill 100%. It has notes of pink pepper, fresh iris, and woody Ambrette and Ambrox. You can count on the soy-and-coconut blend candle lasting for up to 45 hours.

Selfish No. 3 Candle $40.00 Shop

Selfish's No.3 Candle draws inspiration from Moroccan spices. It's infused with a mix of blue fern, jasmine, white floral, and musk notes. The diverse medley of scents gives the candle a sultry, spicy aroma.

