Lush's Mask of Magnaminty Is Like a Spa Day in a Jar

Taking the time to nurture ourselves can be one of the ultimate forms of self-love. And sometimes that love starts with a face mask seeping deep into your pores. Indeed, a great mask can make you feel like you’ve experienced a whole spa day.

After a particularly rough week, I figured it was the perfect time for a self-care day. Naturally, I started out with a face mask, but not just any face mask: I tried Lush's Mask Of Magnaminty, a tingly, minty mask that claims to both cleanse and exfoliate. Does it get the job done? Read on for my review.

Lush Mask of Magnaminty Best For: All skin types Uses: Unclogging pores Star Rating: 4/5 Active Ingredients: Kaolin, adzuki beans, and honey Byrdie Clean? No, contains parabens. Price: $15 About the brand: Lush is a brand on a mission to make customers feel good. Since its humble beginnings in England, Lush has created a series of bath bombs, face masks, soaps, and hair products that are beloved around the world.

About My Skin: Unpredictable

My skin and I have gone through many phases. Some of those phases include the "adult acne crisis phase," the "oily skin phase," and the "dry skin phase." Today we are at the "balanced yet ready to pop off at any moment" phase—which means my skin can break out suddenly. I try to be as consistent as possible with my face masks. When I dedicate time at least once a week to giving my skin a deep clean, we don’t have any issues.

The Ingredients: Hydrators and exfoliators

The Mask Of Magnaminty contains kaolin, peppermint, and ground adzuki beans, helpful for deep cleansing and gentle exfoliation. It also contains honey, vanilla, and talc. These ingredients help keep the skin smooth and hydrated after a deep cleanse.

The Results: A gentle cleanse

I wasted no time double cleansing my skin before applying the Mask of Magnaminty. I also made sure to refrigerate the product before using it as directed. Placing the mask on my skin was more than satisfying. I immediately felt the cold mask seep into my skin, providing a tingly sensation that I thoroughly enjoyed.

I let it work its magic for about 15- 20 minutes, as suggested. I was surprised by how well the mask got deep into my pores without becoming too tight. I usually like my masks to be intense—the tightness makes me feel like the product is getting the job done. In this case, I didn’t mind that the Mask of Magnaminty was on the gentle side. I felt the product deeply cleansing my skin despite the lack of tightness, and that was enough for me to know it was working.

The 15 minutes came to a close, and it was time to see the results. I began to rinse off the mask with warm water. As the product started to wash away, it became a gentle exfoliant. I used circular motions to exfoliate any extra dead skin or dirt that was left behind. I thought this was a nice touch: I had never experienced a mask that provided a deep cleanse and gentle exfoliation. It left my skin feeling clean and smooth.

I had never experienced a mask that provided a deep cleanse and gentle exfoliation.

The Value: Excellent

The Mask of Magnaminty is available in a variety of sizes, and the prices vary accordingly. They include $15 for a 4.4 oz. container, $30 for an 11.1 oz. container, and $40 for a 21.1 oz. container. If you’re a first-time buyer of this product, I suggest purchasing the 4.4 oz. container for only $15. The small size is perfect for sampling before committing to a full-size product. I think it’s excellent that Lush offers such a variety of sizes and price options.

