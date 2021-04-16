Reviewed: I Tried Lush Dream Cream and It’s Now My All-Time Favorite Body Lotion

Most body lotions are one-trick ponies, but Lush's Dream Cream does it all. Using the power of natural extracts, the quick-absorbing cream softens, smoothes, and soothes in a single product, and the ingredient list makes for an incredible scent that doesn't overpower.



It’s rare nowadays to find a product that lives up to its clever name. Enter: Lush Dream Cream. As far as body cream goes, it ticks off all the boxes: natural ingredients, a delicious texture that goes on light but provides rich nourishment, a calming, natural-smelling scent, and the ability to moisturize, soften, and soothe my sensitive skin in one product. It basically does all the things a good body lotion or cream should do, but in a way that so many others have fallen short. When it comes to skincare in general, I always spring for brands and products whose ingredient lists more or less tell you exactly what the product does, meaning no fillers or unnecessary chemicals, and true to form, Lush Dream Cream reads like a recipe for soft, healthy skin.

Lush Dream Cream comes in two versions: regular and self-preserving, the latter of which has reduced water content and an innovative natural approach to keeping things fresh. This review is of the regular version. Keep reading to see what I think.

Lush Dream Cream Best for: Normal to dry/sensitive skin. Uses: Soothes and deeply moisturizes skin on the body, leaving it soft and smooth without a greasy finish. Active ingredients: Oat milk, rose water, organic extra virgin olive oil, fair trade organic cocoa butter, chamomile blue oil, tea tree oil, and lavender oil. Byrdie Clean? No; contains triethanolamine and parabens in small quantities. Price: $30 for 8.4 oz. About the brand: Lush is all about taking natural ingredients and making high-quality products for face, body, and hair without taking a toll on the earth. Its innovative practices and effective formulas have earned it a wide fanbase of body care enthusiasts.

About My Skin: Fine in some areas, dry and red in others

I’ve got pretty hardy skin with no real issues or chronic conditions. However, I run almost every day, and the dry air during colder months leaves the skin on certain parts of my body looking dull, scaly, and itchy. That’s where Dream Cream is a serious saving grace. While I don’t regularly slather on a ton of body cream after a shower, I do tend to dryness and itch-prone areas like my hands, feet, elbows, knees and ankles with a healthy dose of Lush Dream Cream at least once each day. And since it’s become the norm to wash our hands a dozen or so times a day, I always follow with a dab afterwards to keep my hands from drying out.

The Feel: Like pudding

Bryan Levandowski/Design by Cristina Cianci

This is what got me hooked on Lush Dream Cream at the outset. The texture reminds me of pudding, lightweight and springy beneath your fingers. It spreads easily and has a nice slip to it. You can feel how emollient it is as you rub it in, but it quickly absorbs so there’s never a greasy residue. This is definitely a plus for me, as nothing is worse than a body lotion that clumps and pills once it hits body hair.

The Scent: Natural and not perfumey

I love the way Dream Cream smells. There is a bit of added fragrance further down on the list, but overall you’re getting what’s in the ingredients, namely rose absolute, chamomile, and lavender, in a genderless combination that’s neither floral nor granny-like. There’s definitely an element of the oat milk, too, that’s nice and earthy. I strongly dislike products that attempt to smell like other things such as food or desserts, so I quickly warmed up to this very natural aroma. It soon fades after you put it on anyway, so you don’t have to worry about it interfering with your go-to scent.

The Ingredients: A list of winners

If you’re an INCI-phile like me, you’ll notice the ingredients list is rife in solid skincare superstars:

Oat Milk : Known for being super soothing to red, irritated skin. If you ever had chickenpox and took an oat bath, this is like a more concentrated version of that.

: Known for being super soothing to red, irritated skin. If you ever had chickenpox and took an oat bath, this is like a more concentrated version of that. Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil : Moisturizes and protects skin by forming a protective barrier on the surface. Olive oil is also rich in antioxidants that help to guard skin from free radical damage.

: Moisturizes and protects skin by forming a protective barrier on the surface. Olive oil is also rich in antioxidants that help to guard skin from free radical damage. Fair Trade Organic Cocoa Butter : An age-old classic that softens, conditions, and moisturizes skin. Plus, cocoa butter helps bind all the ingredients together, giving Dream Cream its lush, pudding-y texture.

: An age-old classic that softens, conditions, and moisturizes skin. Plus, cocoa butter helps bind all the ingredients together, giving Dream Cream its lush, pudding-y texture. Chamomile Blue Oil : This bright blue oil derived from chamomile flowers helps to soothe and condition stressed out skin, and it has the calming fragrance to match.

: This bright blue oil derived from chamomile flowers helps to soothe and condition stressed out skin, and it has the calming fragrance to match. Tea Tree Oil : One of today’s most popular natural acne busters, tea tree oil has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic properties that promote healthy skin overall.

: One of today’s most popular natural acne busters, tea tree oil has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic properties that promote healthy skin overall. Lavender Oil: The iconic fragrance of lavender calms the mind and helps bring about more restful sleep, making Lush Dream Cream a mood-transformer for any time of day.

The Results: Lives up to its name

Bryan Levandowski/Design by Cristina Cianci

The first time I used Lush Dream Cream was on my hands, and that’s when I first noticed the texture and thought to myself, we’re going to get along fine. I was concerned it would grease up my keyboard, but was soon impressed at how nicely it sunk in. Following the cardinal rule of body cream application, it definitely works best when applied on damp skin after showering or washing your hands. Where I appreciate it the most is on my legs, especially my feet and ankles, as running in insulated socks can make my skin feel itchy and irritated, and this stuff does wonders for having a soothing effect anywhere I apply it.

The Value: Well worth the money

At just under $30 for 8.4 oz, I’d say Lush Dream Cream is well worth the price. A little goes a long way, and it really delivers in terms of performance. It amazes me how so many high-end body lotions and creams out there today are essentially uni-function: they moisturize and that’s it. But the fact that Lush Dream Cream has such a great ability to soothe skin as well, and with an ingredient list that’s mainly natural extracts and oils, it makes me feel like my skin is getting a treat that goes well beyond simple hydration.

