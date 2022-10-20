Lush Cosmetics Makes the Freshest, Cleanest Bath Products Out There

Imagine a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice: A warm, sunset color and a refreshing flavor that strikes the perfect balance of sweetness, lightness, and a touch of acidity. Now imagine a glass of store-bought carton orange juice. It's not the same, right?

There's no feeling quite like when something is certifiably fresh. Not only does it feel special—like it was made from the earth just for you—it’s cleaner and healthier, too. Lush Cosmetics is kind of like the fresh-squeezed orange juice of bath products. Every pot, every psychedelic bath bomb, and every shampoo or soap bar is made fresh, by hand, just for you, with the cleanest ingredients the brand can get.

Lush Cosmetics Founded: In 1995 Based in: Poole, United Kingdom Pricing: $$ Best known for: Handmade, eco-friendly bath products using fresh, simple ingredients. Most popular product: Intergalactic Bath Bomb Fun fact: Lush Cosmetics invented (and patented) the bath bomb. Other brands you’ll love: Farmacy, Ethique, Bathing Culture

The feeling of “made just for me” is literally stamped on every Lush product. While the bath bombs and shampoo bars come unpackaged, the brand's signature black pots of lotions and cleansers each have a stamp with the name and picture of the person who made it (thank you for the body scrub, Jeffrey!), as well as the date it was packaged. All this makes for a pot of truly handmade and traceable product.

Lush is a testament to what we already knew about orange juice—the fresher and simpler, the better. “Our product creation has always been about using simple, natural ingredients to benefit the skin and hair,” says Lush co-founder Rowena Bird. The ingredients that go into your favorite products also aren’t sitting around, losing their nutrients. When the Lush team sources fruits, flowers, herbs, or vegetables, they get right to work when it arrives at their door.

And while many products (and store-bought orange juices) are full of preservatives and artificial elements, Lush is working to make more of its products “self-sustainable.” That means the formulas were carefully crafted to keep them effective and bacteria-free—without the need for anything synthetic.

Lush's dedication to all things clean, natural, and fresh extends to the earth and community, as well. “It’s quite common to hear people say how fragrant the shop is, and that is because much of our product selection is completely unpackaged,” Bird says. About 65% of the brand's products are completely unpackaged or “naked,” while everything else is in recycled or recyclable plastic. The company also keeps a strict cruelty-free policy both in-house and across its supply chain, in addition to maintaining fair trade and organic certifications.

Sold on the idea of fresh, handmade formulas for bath and body? Below, we check out ten of Lush's best products for ourselves.

