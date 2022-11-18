These Lupita Nyong'o Hairstyles Prove Natural Texture Has No Limits

Have you ever spent hours scrolling on social media trying to find the right hairstyle? I know all too well what it feels like to search through every hair-related Instagram hashtag and Pinterest board (even my own!) and still not know what to do with my hair. I might even seek guidance from a friend or two in hopes that I’ll have a lightbulb moment, which does happen on occasion. The styling options for natural hair are truly endless, so it’s no wonder that trying to decide what to do with our hair next can feel like a major life decision.

Black women are unapologetically embracing the hair they’ve been blessed with, and our favorite celebrities are no exception. Over the years, Lupita Nyong’o has openly advocated for more natural hair representation in Hollywood as well as rocked a variety of beautiful styles including cornrows, braids, and updos, all of which proudly accentuate her natural texture. When it comes to natural hair inspiration galore, it’s safe to say that she's a standout star to search for.

If you're tired of opting for the same hairstyle over and over again and want to try something new, keep reading for our guide to 30 of the best Lupita Nyong'o hairstyles through the years, and get ready for some major inspiration.