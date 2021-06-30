Lumin's Charcoal Cleanser has been slowly building a fanbase for its effective yet gentle cleansing powers, and it turns out it lives up to the hype. The product lathers well (read: no dark charcoal stains on your towels), and the result is balanced, clear, and deeply clean.

Step aside, retinol; move over vitamin C; nudge over bakuchiol and squalane—make some room on the shelf for the classic yet powerful skincare ingredient that has earned itself a permanent all-star spot: activated charcoal. Sure, it’s older than water, but this do-everything ingredient has to its credit a long list of benefits including detoxing, oil absorption, and skin balancing, so it’s no wonder we see it in so many products, from cleansers and toners to face masks and even makeup remover wipes.

However, while activated charcoal’s popularity has certainly gotten our attention, it’s also led to an overabundance of inspired products, and that’s where editors love to—quite literally—get our hands dirty, sorting through the alleged best and brightest products containing activated charcoal to find those that truly shine.

One brand that has gotten our attention is Lumin, as this brand quickly earned itself a top spot in the fan favorites category with thousands of glowing reviews, especially for its Charcoal Cleanser. And while it’s still too young to earn the title of cult favorite, it didn’t take me long to see why this cleanser has garnered such a following. So yes, I liked it, but did Lumin's Charcoal Cleanser live up to the hype of the reviews? Keep reading for my full thoughts.

Lumin Charcoal Cleanser Best for: Normal to oily skin. Uses: A daily face wash that thoroughly cleanses skin by removing excess oil, dead skin, and pollution while respecting your skin’s natural pH balance. Potential allergens: Not likely, although it contains several essential oils including bergamot, lavender and lemon. Active ingredients: Charcoal, rose flower oil, and centella asiatica. Byrdie Clean? No; contains BHT. Price: $16 About the brand: Lumin is a men's-focused skincare brand that uses potent natural ingredients to effectively address signs of aging and promote overall optimum skin health.

About My Skin: Oily, moody, and somewhat sensitive

To combat the signs of aging in my late-30s skin, I’m a regular retinol user, which my skin has taken nicely to over the years. However I have to be careful when introducing new products as they can easily interrupt the balance, resulting in a few days of red, irritated, generally unhappy skin. I’m also quite oily, especially in the summer, so when the humidity comes out, so does my arsenal of heavy-duty cleansers, and this is why I’m such a fan of activated charcoal. I like the way it gives my skin a deeper cleanse without stripping it, which is why I was so interested in trying Lumin's product.

The Feel: Creamy charcoal pudding that turns into a rich foam

Yes, it is a bit odd to scoop a foaming cleanser out of a jar rather than from a pump, but hey—it’s part of the charm (not to mention travel-friendly). The instructions recommend using a dime-sized amount, which was more than enough to yield tons of rich foam. The dark charcoal appearance quickly subsides, giving way to a lush lather—great news for those who are put off by the stained towel situation commonly associated with charcoal-based skincare products.

The Ingredients: A balance of cleansers and skin-soothers

To give credit where it’s due, the full name of this product (which often doesn’t make it into the glowing reviews) is Lumin No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser, which sums it up perfectly. However, the ingredients list does contain a hefty dose of tried-and true favorites, including:

Activated Charcoal : A sort of sponge for problematic stuff like excess oil, pollutants, and everyday grime that builds up on the surface of the skin.

: A sort of sponge for problematic stuff like excess oil, pollutants, and everyday grime that builds up on the surface of the skin. Glycerin : Seeing glycerin high up on the ingredients list is a good sign, especially for a cleanser that claims to respect skin’s pH balance. As a humectant, glycerin helps bind water to the skin while acting as a buffer for more potent ingredients.

: Seeing glycerin high up on the ingredients list is a good sign, especially for a cleanser that claims to respect skin’s pH balance. As a humectant, glycerin helps bind water to the skin while acting as a buffer for more potent ingredients. Rose Flower Oil : Anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and astringent rose flower oil provides effective anti-breakout measures without the drying side effects of harsher ingredients.

: Anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and astringent rose flower oil provides effective anti-breakout measures without the drying side effects of harsher ingredients. Centella Asiatica : Another skincare savior ingredient of the moment, centella (for short) is known for soothing skin and promoting healing and repair.

: Another skincare savior ingredient of the moment, centella (for short) is known for soothing skin and promoting healing and repair. Essential oils: A blend of lavender, lemon, bergamot, and sandalwood double the pleasure of this cleanser by adding a subtle, natural scent while boosting the formula's skin-respecting qualities.

The Results: Clean, clear, and balanced

The Lumin reviews don’t lie, and neither do the product claims, as I got the deep cleanse I was after but my face didn’t feel the least bit tight afterwards. I even used it in the morning in place of my normal gentle foaming cleanser, and was pleasantly surprised to feel how comfortable my face was afterwards.

The Value: Definitely worth it

At first glance, a 1.7-oz. jar of Lumin's Charcoal Cleanser doesn’t seem like a lot, especially for a face wash (which we all can tend to use in excess), but a dime-sized amount (I got away with even smaller) once or twice daily could see this concentrated cleanser lasting a while. Also, at just $16, it’s still way economical.

