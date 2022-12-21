With so much competition out there, it takes a lot for a pair of leggings to make a lasting impression—but if any brand has achieved that feat, it’s Lululemon. For years, celebrities, yogis, and our editors alike have been singing the praises of Lululemon’s leggings. They’ve been go-to bottoms for workouts, grocery store runs, brunch dates, and travel days. They’re pretty close to perfect—but one pair will run you upwards of $100, making them what many consider to be an investment piece. So, when we noticed that a pair that completely won over our testers in our test of the Best Black Leggings is currently on sale (a rare occasion for the brand), we knew it was too good to gatekeep.

Lululemon

Now $69-$89 (Originally $128)

What’s so special about these leggings? Let’s start with the material. Made from the brand’s Luxtreme™ fabric, they’re buttery soft, sweat-wicking, and fast-drying. They contain nylon and lycra, making them both stretchy and capable of maintaining their shape. They’re compressive, and the high-waisted design provides tummy control without feeling restrictive—a combination of attributes that’s actually pretty hard to find.

If you worry that silky soft, stretchy leggings won’t provide the opacity you’re looking for, allow Avery Stone, our tester and Associate Editorial Director, to put your mind at ease. “I was concerned they wouldn't be opaque because they're buttery-soft and stretchy, but they proved me wrong,” she said. Though they were specifically designed for yoga, and she wore them throughout a 45-minute yoga session, she also wore them on a six-hour flight. They were both supportive enough for a workout and comfortable enough for hours lounging in the air.

And while they won Best for Yoga in our test of the best black leggings, they come in a massive range of fun colors and patterns. This style, in particular, comes in thirty (yes, thirty) colors and patterns, so there are plenty of options regardless of your preferences.

They’re incredibly soft and high-quality, and they come in a wide range of colors and sizes. The only downside? They’re pretty pricey. So, we highly recommend shopping them on sale now before they sell out.