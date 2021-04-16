Lulu Organics Hair Powder Instantly Refreshed My Oily, Limp Strands

I remember when I used to count the day before a shower as a bad hair day. That was before Lulu Organics Hair Powder. This product has transformed my relationship with my limp locks. It’s affordable enough for weekly use, and effective enough to have me running from my desk to dinner with friends. Packaging that implies you know your moon and rising sign? Check. Organic ingredients with scents that rival a certain French perfumery? Check. Thanks to Lulu Organics Hair Powder, volume, texture, and a new lease on (unwashed hair) life are all in the powdery palm of your hand. Keep reading for my in-depth review.

Lulu Organics Hair Powder Best for: Oily or unwashed Hair Uses: Absorbing excess oil and giving hair body Active ingredients: Organic corn starch & white clay Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: $28 for 4 oz. About the brand: Lulu Organics is a homegrown beauty brand focused on pared-down products made with carefully curated food-grade ingredients.

About My Hair: Straight And Inevitably Oily

My hair has always been a little bendy, mostly straight. I bring a certain level of apathy to its appearance. For example, it’s usually at a straight, long-bob length, and I’ve never colored it unless Sun In on spring break as a middle schooler counts. My biggest issue is oil on day three of my very particular washing schedule. This product helped me feel comfortable extending my time between washes, leading to less oily hair overall and healthier ends. I use Lulu Organics Hair Powder about twice a week, more in a world where I’m not strictly indoors.

The Feel: Soft To The Touch And Then It Disappears

There was a learning curve when I first transitioned from an aerosol dry shampoo to a powder formula. Linda Aldredge, the founder of Lulu Organics, recommends applying the powder with a blush brush. I’ve taken a very characteristically lazy approach of simply rubbing a dime-size amount between my hands and applying it to my roots. Any residue disappears with a hearty scalp massage.

Ingredient Quality / Concentration: Certified organic formula

My favorite aspect of the Lulu Organics Hair Powder is what it’s made up of. The company’s founder was inspired to create the line after fatigue from impossible to pronounce ingredients. Her commitment to getting back to basics shines in the powder’s lightweight and organic formulation. The product is talc-free, vegan, and gluten-free. The formula contains organic corn starch, white clay, baking soda, organic horsetail powder, and essential oils.

Weight: Lightweight

Unlike classic aerosol dispensed dry shampoos, this product doesn't weigh down roots or leave a chalky feeling. The powder absorbs almost instantly. Tip: Try letting the powder set into your roots while your hair is in a high bun for max volume.

The Scent: A Variety Of Fragrances

The powder comes in various scents, including jasmine, geranium, patchouli and amber, vetiver and black pepper, rose musk, and unscented. Every scent’s a winner, but patchouli and amber is my favorite.

The Packaging: Unique and Easy-to-Use

The gorgeous packaging (Aldredge’s own illustration) adds shelf appeal, while the salt-shaker dispenser makes aerosol feel like a thing of the past. The only thing keeping the product from a perfect rating is that sometimes powder can spill out of the cap if not properly closed. A blush brush can be used for the application, but two hands work just as well.

The Results: Lifted Volume

Byrdie / Erika Veurink

It’s hard to overstate how this product turned my dreaded third-day hair into some of my best hair days. Immediately after applying, roots are lifted and oil-free. I find that the product gives my hair body that seems to enhance my natural texture. When I seal the ends with the brand’s Lavender + Clary Sage Hair Oil ($28), I feel like I’m locking in the incredible scent that the powder delivers. I used to keep a travel size of the hair powder in my work bag for quick volume before dinners out. Long term, I’ve been able to train myself to wait longer between washes (averaging 2.5 per week.) This means healthier ends, less maintenance, and longer length.

The Value: Impressive Price Per Oz

A four-ounce bottle of this product lasts me an entire year. So while the initial cost seems average, long-time usage equals a ton of savings. Beyond its cost efficiency, one of the perks of switching from aerosol to powder is avoiding potentially carcinogenic particulate matter. Linda Aldredge explained that aerosolizing powder is simply "making those powders lighter and more breathable." I’ll take the environmentally friendly, lung-friendly, and wallet-friendly option any day.

Similar Products: You have options

HairStory Powder: This three-in-one hair product revives greasy, lifeless hair. Made with microfine granules of vegetable and mineral matter, the Hairstory Powder ($36) works to absorb oil on all hair types.

Crown Affair Dry Shampoo: After using this volumizing, nutrient-rich dry shampoo, your hair will have that "just-washed" look. Formulated with mineralized Japanese persimmons, the Crown Affair Dry Shampoo ($36) targets oils, enriches the scalp, and makes your strands look fuller and feel silkier.

Our Verdict: A Must-Try

If oil is holding you back from volume and messing with your hair washing schedule, this hair powder could be a godsend. Lulu Organics Hair Powder’s affordability and expensive-smelling scents are enough to make the product impossible to pass up.