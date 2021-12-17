Lubriderm’s Daily Moisture Body Lotion SPF 15 protects and moisturizes the skin at an affordable price; however, it also uses the reef-damaging ingredient oxybenzone.

Lubriderm's Daily Moisture Body Lotion SPF 15 protects skin with broad-spectrum SPF 15 and has been clinically proven to moisturize skin for 24 hours. While I usually steer clear of most two-in-one products (I’m looking at you, shampoo-body wash combo), combining moisturizer and sunscreen makes sense. The Lubriderm formulation is designed for everyday use, but while it's both affordable and moisturizing, it contains an ingredient or two that makes me less comfortable to use it regularly.

Read on for my honest review.

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Body Lotion SPF 15 Best for: All skin types Uses: Sun protection, moisturizing Active ingredients: Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, oxybenzone Byrdie Clean?: No, includes oxybenzone Cruelty-free?: No Price: Around $8 About the brand: Lubriderm is a dermatologist-developed skincare brand that creates lotions for all skin types.

About My Skin: In need of SPF

My skin type is normal but I do notice dryness occasionally. My main concern is finding an SPF I’ll want to wear daily that will protect me from the powerful Florida sun. I have light to medium skin, so I don’t usually have to worry about white casts from lotions—mostly I just need something that will moisturize and protect as it promises.



Ingredients: Hydration and SPF

Lubriderm’s main moisturizing qualities come from vitamin B5, also known as pantothenic acid or panthenol. When applied topically, it softens and moisturizes the skin. It's also thought to have an anti-inflammatory effect, so it may help heal the skin.

In terms of SPF, this lotion is a chemical sunscreen that includes avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, and oxybenzone. While some concern over chemical sunscreens might be overblown, oxybenzone has been banned in places like Hawaii due to the way it harms coral reefs. Unfortunately, this Lubriderm lotion still contains it.

If you’re still considering trying out this lotion-sunscreen combo, I recommend relying on it only for everyday activities and not for long days out in the sun.

For that, you’ll need something stronger than the SPF 15 this product provides. And remember that for full protection, you’ll need to reapply about every two hours.



The Feel: Thick lotion

This body lotion is marketed as having a non-greasy and clean feeling, and I found this to be true. It’s also a little bit thicker than I was expecting, which I prefer to watery lotions, so it feels ultra-moisturizing even before you apply it to skin. It also has a slippery texture that blends in quickly.



The Results: Soft, moisturized skin

Immediately, Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion makes my skin feel hydrated and soft. It dries down quickly too, so you’re not left with that greasy, just-applied moisturizer feeling (which is good when you’re doing your nightly self-care routine, but not so great when you’re heading out into south Florida humidity).

After applying it, my skin genuinely looks and feels more moisturized.

The sunscreen seems to protect well enough, but it’s not powerful enough for all activities. Also, SPF 15 isn’t sufficient for me to feel confident wearing it on long days outside, but I do like knowing that it’s protecting me from the sun’s rays during quick walks to coffee and while I run errands. In general, I prefer an SPF that is at least 30.



The Value: Very affordable

The price varies depending on where you buy from, but in general, Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion with Sunscreen is very affordable. It averages at around $8, but we’ve seen it as low as $6 at some retailers. The bottle is 13.5 ounces, which is a pretty good size for lotion, so you’ll for sure get your money’s worth. But keep in mind that the affordable price also means the lotion misses some perks of other options, like higher quality ingredients and SPF.



Similar Products: You've got options

If using oxybenzone makes you uncomfortable, there are other good options to try from many price points.

Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion SPF 15 ($20): I also tested out Alba Botanica’s SPF 15 moisturizer and I found that I prefer it to Lubriderm. The major difference between the two is the quality of ingredients—Alba Botanica uses organic materials and doesn’t contain oxybenzone. Another plus is that you’ll get nearly double the amount of product for just a little higher cost. They both are SPF 15 however, so neither is suitable for long days in the sun.

Supergoop! Forever Young Body Butter ($38): While more expensive, I discovered that Supergoop!'s SPF 40 formula protected me much better than the SPF 15 during a day out in the sun (without the need for oxybenzone). It’s also formulated with clean, skin-friendly ingredients. If you're willing to spend a little more, you’ll be better off with Supergoop’s reef-safe, moisturizing formula.

