Lower-Lash Emphasis Will Be a Major Beauty Trend in 2022

While we already had a pretty good feeling about the upcoming year, we're ready to raise our expectations even higher after seeing what the first month alone had in store for beauty. Already, we’ve seen the rise of impossibly luxurious-looking hair colors, experimental cuts, playful makeup, and plenty of high-tech new launches in every category. But if you were to really examine the impetus behind so many of the latest trends, they boil down to one genre-defying, generation-defining pop culture entity: Euphoria.

The Euphoria aesthetic and its impact on beauty cannot be overstated—its in-tandem rise with TikTok means that more people than ever feel inspired by the glitter-soaked series and, as such, empowered to experiment with their own makeup. The show’s second season, which just debuted at the beginning of January, has already catalyzed more than a few trends, but we're predicting that lower lash emphasis is going to be one of the biggest.

While lower lashes are often considered something of an afterthought while lids and upper lashes enjoy falsies, stick-on gems, winged liner, and bold eyeshadow, this trend reverses it—and yields some pretty fantastic looks as a result. Below, we tapped three celebrity makeup artists to lend their expert opinions on how exactly to nail the Euphoria-inspired lower lash trend at home.

About the Trend



If you’ve logged even a few minutes of time with HBO’s Euphoria, you’ve probably noticed the attention to beauty detail. Every character might have their own unique style and sense of self-expression, but illustrative hairstyles and campy makeup are across-the-board universals. As the show dives deeper into each character's inner turmoil in season two, the beauty looks have become even more illuminating, which has sent its dedicated fanbase into a frenzy. TikTok has been abuzz with theories as viewers try to parse out which early season looks will turn into bonafide trends. One early guess we're betting on? The special emphasis on lower lash lines that we've seen throughout the first few episodes.

A sharp-eyed TikTok user, @immbunny, first took to the app to point out the trend, citing Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy's own mood board as evidence. “Are you guys seeing what I'm seeing?” Bunny gestures to the mood board green-screened behind her. "That's right, emphasis on the lower lashes!" Davy gave the trend theory even more credence by reposting the TikTok to her own Instagram, leaving Euphoria fans even more eager for new episodes to spot the fun makeup themselves—and try it out at home.

Amber Amos, a top-tier makeup artist who's worked countless runway shows and with celebrities like Mariah Carey, says she loves both Euphoria-style makeup and this new lower lash resurgence. "It’s a fun and quick way to have some extra fun without a lot of fuss," she tells Byrdie. "I know lower lash line looks have been neglected in the past, but [they've been] more so seen as a more editorial and edgier look—Euphoria just helped bring the looks to everyday life."

That special focus on creativity is a selling point for makeup artist Alexx Mayo, too, and he knows a thing or two about it. As Tinashe and Lizzo's go-to pro, Mayo's always working with fun colors, bold placements, and experimental applications. "Lower lash lines need love too!" he says. "It's a great way to really expand the play area of the eye and create a more cohesive look." Below, five different ways to start dabbling in the trend today.

Freestyle Falsies



As TikTok user Bunny pointed out in her video, one major way we're seeing the lower lash look take off is through experimental lash options, be they glue-on or even draw-on (think '60s model Twiggy's famous lower lash lines, for example). False eyelashes, including strip lashes as well as individual pieces, can draw attention to the lower lashes the same way they accent the upper one. Plus, they happen to be just as easy to use.

Hollywood makeup artist Taylour Chanel, who regularly works with Tiffany Haddish and Alton Mason, says her go-to lower lash strips are from House Of Lashes. For maximum versatility, she uses both whole strips and smaller pieces for different looks. If you do cut your strips up, "be sure to flip the lash over and apply [the glue] to the lower lash line upside down, so that the curvature of the lash is reversed to match the natural curvature of the bottom lashes," she advises, adding that you can't go wrong with Ardell Duo Lash Adhesive ($6).

"I love using a more spiked lash and cutting individual pieces as opposed to using the whole strip," Mayo agrees, finding that it gives a more custom look and ease of placement. "Using tweezers, dip your cluster of lash into the adhesive and place under your natural lower lash as close as you can to the root, and VOILA!"



If lower lash falsies still feel like too big of a leap, there are plenty of ways to play up that lash line with no glue required. Go old school and draw on a few vertical lines with a budge-proof liquid liner or just coat the lashes in a bright-colored mascara—bonus points for doing both upper and lower lashes for a bewitchingly monochrome moment.

Lots of Liner



The same way a tiny upper lash liner flick can change your entire eye shape, a well-placed stripe of lower lash liner is all it takes to instantly go from Glee to Euphoria. Graphic lines, an interesting wing shape, or even just a bright, unexpected color all stand out in a distinctly intentional way on the lower lash line.

HBO

Graphic eyeliner doesn't necessarily have to mean a full-on wing or intricate line, either. As exhibited by Hunter Schafer's Euphoria character Jules, sometimes a stand-out lower lash liner can be as simple as a few tiny dots drawn on with a liquid pen.

Amos likes to stick to a few preferred methods for nailing the look. "Sometimes I map out the graphic design with a nude or same-color pencil eyeliner before going over it with my gel, liquid, or powder shadow," she explains. "If I have a brighter powder shadow, I’ll go over the liner with that using an angled brush. If using a colored cream product, a super thin-haired brush will help with precision, but also a pointed Q-tip and a little micellar water will get you the look of your dreams."

For many, deciding what kind of liner to draw is more difficult than the actual application. Mayo has a quick shortcut, suggesting beginners (or just those tapped out of ideas that day) start with a lower lash cat-eye and go from there.

Glistening Glitters



Of course, no Euphoria beauty story is complete without an entire glitter segment—it's synonymous with the show, right down to the promotional posters' trademark shots of Zendaya with glittery tear streaks running down her face. Across the lower lash lines, glitters of all colors add a playful glint to the eyes and are undeniably fun.

But according to our expert makeup artists, the secret to working with glitter is working with the right glitter, as they know too well how much rogue spangle can hurt. "The key word here is cosmetic glitter," Chanel emphasizes. "Avoid getting glitter from the craft store—the glitter itself is too fine and can do a lot of damage if it enters the eye."

Echoing the sentiment, Amos recommends a gel-based cosmetic glitter for that very reason. "It’s easier to place and much less messy," she explains, pointing ColourPop's Glitter Gel ($8) as a personal favorite.

Chanel is a fan of the Lit Cosmetics Daily Wear Glitter Base ($10) and Water Resistant Glitter Base ($12) in her own makeup kit, and has more than a few tips for keeping the rest of your face glitter-free (if you so choose). "Try leaning a little forward when applying glitter so that the excess doesn’t fall onto your face," the makeup artist suggests, adding that tapping the brush to shake off any excess helps, too. "Just remember with glitter that a little goes a long way, so start with less and add more as you need it so you aren’t absolutely covered in it!"

For those with sensitive eyes, you'll want to take extra care when working with glitter, but Mayo adds that you don't need to press the glitter too close to the lash line—you'll still get the same shimmery effect but without the irritation.

Eye Jewels



Rhinestones, crystals, and other stick-on jewels are similarly intrinsic to the show's aesthetic, especially on Alexa Demie's fan-favorite character Maddy. This season, expect to see plenty more well-placed, light-catching crystals that illuminate the eyes for a twinkly effect. In fact, Davy even teased just how many rhinestone-accented looks we're expected to see in season two when she posted a palmful of tiny jewels with the caption, "Bring on the tiny rhinies!" And perhaps even more so than glitter, eye jewels are pretty easy to apply at home when you have the right products and tools.

Amos calls rhinestones one of the most day-to-day wearable looks for those looking to get into Euphoria-style makeup, and suggests hitting the nail supply store for endless gem options and placement tools. It's a consensus among the artists that lash glue like the aforementioned Ardell lash adhesive is the best bet for eye-friendly jewel application, along with a wax-tipped stick or other application tool that will make tacking down those tiny crystals a much quicker (and far less frustrating) task.

Of course, there's more out there to play with than just classic clear rhinestones, too. Stick-on pearls, rubies, emeralds, and eye-safe bubbles all add a dramatic flair to otherwise straightforward eye looks. For safety, though, Chanel recommends that you steer well clear of your waterline with the small, often fiddly crystals.

Covered in Color

Forget tools, glue, and tiny particles—if you're after a quick way to emphasize the lower lashes Euphoria-style, sometimes all it takes is a great brush and a standout eyeshadow color. Occasionally overlooked in favor of its flashier cousins, an all-over color look—be it monochrome, contrasting, or somewhere in between à la Barbie Ferreira—can be seriously commanding.

When experimenting with lower lash line makeup, Amos says you can relieve some of the pressure on yourself by keeping a tube of concealer, some Q-tips, and micellar water on standby. "Start your eye look first then finish your concealer application," she recommends. That way, if your hand slips or you're not loving the colors you chose, cleanup is super easy.



The beauty of the color-on-color lower lash look, though, is that there's really no wrong way to do it. Blow out a favorite eyeshadow color with a dense pencil brush, rub on a cream pigment, or even outline a shape and color it in. "My current favorite is to create new shapes around the eye, like stopping the shadow or liner midway through the eye and angling down, then filling the negative space with a lighter color or glitter," Chanel shares. "[It] will open up the eye and create an unnatural and intriguing new shape you can’t stop staring at!"

The Bottom Line



It's arguable that a large reason why Euphoria makeup is so popular in general is because it's so loose, customizable, and rules-free. While most high schoolers aren't wearing rhinestone-encrusted cat-eyes to 10th grade World History (at least I don't think they are—it's been a while), the way the makeup is applied does feel so true-to-life. Davy doesn't seek to "correct" the character's faces or features with makeup, she just accents them. And that extends to this fun new lower lash trend that only provides a further canvas to play, experiment, and dabble with.

"So rarely have we seen creative, relevant makeup looks on television that translate and feel relatable to so many people in this way," Chanel says, musing on the Euphoria trends as a whole. "It’ll be interesting to see what other trends continue to emerge due to the Euphoria influence." For now, though, you can find us experimenting with the lower lash movement for the rest of season two and beyond.