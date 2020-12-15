Your back is probably not something you spend a lot of time thinking about—until you have problems with it. If you’ve experienced any sort of lower back pain, you know it can make ordinary activities such as carrying things, or even sleeping, near impossible. Since the best offense is a good defense, it’s important to maintain good back health, and stretching is a relatively simple (and cost efficient) way to do so. Here’s why you should be stretching your lower back, and some stretches you can do right at home.

Meet the Expert Matthew Morris, CPT, is a master fitness programmer at Burn Boot Camp Lake Norman.

Denise Molina is a personal trainer and Pilates instructor at Life Time Austin.

Why is it Important to Stretch Your Lower Back?

Your back is what literally holds you upright and lets you move. Matthew Morris says stretching your lower back can help keep your spine aligned and improve your posture, increase flexibility and range of motion, prevent future instances of lower back pain, and reduce tension of the muscles surrounding and supporting the spine.

Beyond that, stretching your back may help prevent health problems in the future. Your spine is supported by your core, and if you have weak core muscles, the spine “can alter and cause things like scoliosis, degenerative discs, bulging discs, herniated discs, arthritis, sometimes even metabolic issues,” says Denise Molina.

In addition, if you tend to sit hunched over, Molina says that affects your ability to breathe properly, your core disengages, and “the spinal column starts to cut off organs that need space to properly function." And improper organ functioning leaves room for potential disease. "One of my favorite quotes from Hippocrates is: ‘When disease happens, look to the spine,’" says Molina. "So it is very important to stretch your back.”

What Are Some Common Causes of Lower Back Pain?

Whether you’re trying to pinpoint the cause of any current or past lower back pain—or want to know how to avoid it—here are some common causes.

Sitting too long throughout the day where your hips are in constant flexion.

Not warming up properly before working out which can lead a pulled or strained muscle.

Constantly performing exercises with incorrect form.

Tight and/or weak glute muscles, which can lead to lower back discomfort.

A weak core: “A lot of people think of their core as their abs,” says Molina. “Your abs are not what make up your core. In Pilates we do not call it your core, we call it the powerhouse. If you place one hand at your sternum and one hand at your pubic bone, then wrap around the entire midsection, that makes up your powerhouse.”

Joint mobility (especially in the spine, hips, and sacroiliac (SI) joint): If your posture and weight shifts, your joints can start to misalign, causing muscles and other things to be off, says Molina.

How Often Should You Be Stretching?

The short answer is, it depends on your body. Some people are tight, some are flexible. Some people tend to slouch or hunch more than others. Find the right exercises and frequency for you. “If you have a hard time stretching on your own before, after, or in between your workouts,” says Molina, “then make sure to carve out the time with a yoga/Pilates class, massage therapy, or any other type of body work to keep you accountable to taking care of your body.”

As a starting point, Morris suggests trying to stretch your lower back at least once a day, or if you can’t do daily, aim for 2-3 times a week.

Lower Back Stretches to Try at Home

It doesn’t require any fancy equipment to stretch your back; you simply need some room in your house and schedule.