03 of 08

Foam Rolling Can be Very Effective

Leada Malek, a San Fransico-based physical therapist, recommends the following foam rolling exercises to help combat low back pain.

Thoracic Extension

Thoracic extension will help reduce tightness in your upper back and relieve any secondary low back pain.

While lying on your back, place a foam roller horizontally at your mid-back. Cradle and support your head with hands clasped and with your hips on the ground, slowly extend over the roller.

Snow Angels

Snow angels should help with rounded shoulder posture making it hard to sit up straight, which could relieve pain in the low back.