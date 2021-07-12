10 Lower Abs Workouts to Seriously Engage Your Core

Upper abs may be what's most prominently on our minds when we think of that six-pack ab look, but lower abs are just as important. Beyond needing to exercise them to sculpt our hips, lower stomach, and lower back, lower ab exercises can help with back pain, improve our balance, and give us better posture—all of which matter far more than a six-pack.

Standard ab workouts tend to focus on our upper abs, and because of that, lower abs may be much less strong. Ahead, we have ten different workout moves to increase the strength of your lower abs, from reverse crunches to alternating bird dogs. They're less known takes on common exercises, making them at once challenging and familiar. Read on for the full list.

Safety And Precautions

Lower ab exercises should be avoided by anyone with a lower back injury or lower back pain. Additionally, pregnant people should first consult with their medical practitioners before doing them. If you experience lower back pain while doing any ab workout moves, you may need to strengthen your core with different exercises before trying to perform the ones causing pain. Proper form for ab exercises is essential for avoiding injury.