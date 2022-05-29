8 Low-Rise Jean Outfits That Fulfill Your Y2K Fantasy

The rumors are true; the latest Y2K trend to make its comeback is perhaps one of the most controversial trends from the early 2000s: The low-rise jean. These pants defined the peak of the Paris Hilton fashion era, with brands like True Religion and Von Dutch reigning over the denim market. The trend was laid to rest in the mid-2000s, perhaps for a good reason. In the past, the trend was geared toward an unattainable body type, making it exclusive for a certain group of people. Thankfully, the problematic trend is now reimagined, solidifying its place in the current trend cycle.

Designers have switched up the OG style with baggier, wider silhouettes while catering the trend to a broader range of body types. So, if you were holding your breath watching Gen-Z rediscover this Y2K fad, don’t worry. Low-rise jeans should be about what makes you feel the most comfortable and confident.

If you're still unsure about how to bring the trend into your 2022 wardrobe, read on for eight different ways to style your low-rise jeans and discover pairs to purchase yourself.

Night Out

Nothing is more chic than a corset and blazer combo. A pair of light wash low-rise jeans makes for the perfect going out outfit on a cooler summer night.

Elevated Prep

If you’re style leans on the preppier side, try styling your low-rise jeans with a cardigan and a pair of platform loafers.

Laid-Back Poplin

Take a more casual approach to the trend with a staple button down and a white tank top. Throw on a pair of your favorite clogs to top off the look. Who knew it was possible to bring the coastal grandma to the early aughts?

Colorful Crochet

Go bold with a brightly colored crochet top for a '70s-inspired look. Add even more playfulness with a pair of jelly sandals with a heart-shaped heel.

Y2K Mania

Fully embrace the early 2000s by pairing your low-rise jeans with a satiny bra top. Of course, a Y2K outfit isn't complete without a butterfly accessory.

Soft Pastels

Put a cottagecore twist on this edgy style with a summery pastel blouse and a pair of white low-rise jeans. Accessorize with a dainty pearl choker.

Menswear-Inspired

Try out a fitted vest with low-slung jeans for a more masculine take on the trend. A pair of sleek black heels will dress up the look for a dinner out.

Sporty Spice

Take a note out of Bella Hadid’s book by pairing baggy low-rise jeans with a fitted baby tee (this one by Phlemun's is backless and perfect for summer). And you can’t go wrong with your favorite white Adidas.