10 Low-Impact Exercises That Are Easy on Joints

Whether you want a break from intense workouts or you have a health concern that limits your ability to perform at higher intensities, there are low-impact exercises you can do at home to keep active.

Low-intensity exercise boosts your flexibility, strength, and balance and can improve mental health. Low impact exercise contributes to your recommended 150 minutes of weekly activity, helping you maintain a healthy weight and reducing your risk of health complications such as stroke, type 2 diabetes, and heart diseases.

Meet the Expert Alexis Covin, MD, is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Dasha Einhorn is a Brooklyn-based certified personal trainer and pre/postnatal corrective exercise specialist.

Low-Impact Exercises Help Keep You Active

“Low impact exercises are important to allow people who are not able to do higher impact exercises to still get the health benefits of physical activity,” says Alexis Covin, orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at Mount Sinai. “However, there are many low-impact exercises you can do, including even squats, if you do them safely,” she says.

Although exercising at high intensity is very beneficial, sometimes low-intensity exercises are more suitable. For instance, if you:

Are pregnant and high-intensity exercise doesn’t feel comfortable.

Are obese, and high-intensity exercise is too strenuous.

Are experiencing joint pain from arthritis, back pain, or other health conditions

Have a heart or lung condition, and high-intensity exercise isn’t recommended.

Are experiencing the effects of too much high-intensity exercise and need some balance

Have any other health concern that prevents you from intense exercise

Warm-Up to Prevent Injuries

Before beginning any workout, remember to warm up properly. Warming up will help prevent injury and soreness. Start with dynamic movements and avoid static stretching, where you hold a stretch for a certain amount of time as this can increase your risk of injury.

Dasha Einhorn, a Brooklyn-based certified personal trainer and pre/postnatal corrective exercise specialist, recommends starting with marching in place: “Stand tall, bring one knee at a time towards your chest while swinging the opposite arm forward to the shoulder level. Focus on keeping your spine nice and neutral (no tucking or arching), keep the hips square, and to make it more challenging, pick up the pace.” She recommends performing 30 repetitions total before moving on to your low-impact exercises.

Low-Impact Exercises For a Safe Workout at Home

Colvin and Einhorn recommend the following 10 exercises: