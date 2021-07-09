Have a Confident Summer with These 15 Low-Back Swimsuits

It’s officially swimsuit season, and no one is as excited as we are. Whether you call it hot girl summer, post-vax summer, or you simply enjoy the extra time in the sun, now is the time to make all your warm-weather dreams a reality, and the perfect swimsuit is crucial. There's a whole range of trending styles, from ruffles and cutouts to ribbed and pared-back, but we can't forget about one of the most confident, timeless trends out there: low-back swimsuits for the perfect hot girl summer.

Book your flights, pack your bags, and put your notifications on pause: We've selected 16 swimsuits and bikinis that promise to create a confident silhouette by putting the focus on your back—daring and pool-party-ready while leaving just enough to the imagination. Keep reading to see all the styles to shop now.

Myra Swim Benita One Piece $190 Shop

An update to the simple black swimsuit, the thin side strap crosses with a horizontal piece before meeting the low scoop at the back for a modern feel.

Kai Collective Kaikini Extra String Bikini Top $103 Shop

Kai Collective Kaikini String Bottoms $97 Shop

Talk about a hot girl summer: string cutouts are everywhere this year, so why not embrace this trend on your next beach day?

Norma Kamali Marissa Swimsuit $125 Shop

A lycra low-back swimsuit in the brightest of shades—if there was anything to define hot girl summer, it would be this. Embrace your colorful side and feel extra confident all at once with this hot pink style from Norma Kamali.

Andrea Iyamah Adan Purple One Piece Swimsuit $155 Shop

Inspired by the phrase "deeply rooted," this suit's versatile ruching and straps emerging as strings allow you to maximize the low back and high-cut sides for the most seamless one-piece for summer.

Riot Swim Echo One Piece $99 Shop

Figure-hugging and body-sculpting, this low-back swimsuit provides minimal coverage in the most seamless of ways, showing off your figure beautifully. The ruching and color add intrigue to an otherwise classic design.

Bondi Born Rose One Piece $250 Shop

A minimal low-back swimsuit design meets high cuts to lengthen legs and increase confidence. The tie detail draws at the center of the back, creating a U-shape silhouette.

Haight V Crepe Swimsuit $248 Shop

If you want to strike a balance when showing off your back, then this swimsuit is perfect. The wider straps provide ample support and coverage while creating the slimmest of Vs down the front and back sides. The high-cut bottom creates a lengthy silhouette that gives you legs for days.

Frankies Bikinis Cash One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit $175 Shop

A cutout design that showcases the one-shoulder neckline and bottom of the back highlights your curves in the most interesting way. The swimsuit is buttery soft and perfect for any adventures.

Jade Swim Evolve One Piece $198 Shop

Jade Swim knows how to make low-back swimsuits that show off your figure with confidence—rest assured you're in safe hands.

Mykonos JMK Criss-Cross Swimsuit $159 Shop

Modest in the front and low-cut in the back, this sleek low-back swimsuit flaunts your form in all the right places—talk about an aquatic going-out outfit.

Maiyo Fleur Bikini $163 Shop

Crochet, barely there, and the perfect tanning bikini—you just can’t go wrong with this pick. The flower detailing makes for an added dose of fun.

Castamira Free Will One Piece Swimsuit $215 Shop

Redefining a classic aesthetic, feel confident, secure, and creative all at once in this low-back swimsuit.

B Fyne Zen One Piece $210 Shop

You're sure to stand out from the crowd in this unique, barely there swimsuit. The design captivates with a colorful print & string details—a work of art in itself.

Fendi Embossed Swimsuit $550 Shop

Watch out: this classic low-cut swimsuit just got an update, and you should let Fendi's iconic print do the talking. Everyone will know you’re not playing around this summer.

Eres Clip Zhou Swimsuit $585 Shop

Modest, classic, and sleek, this neutral low-back swimsuit features a belted front for a pulled-together hourglass finish.