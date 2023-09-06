LoveShackFancy Enters the Beauty Game With Three Dreamy Fragrances

Ever since designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen created LoveShackFancy ten years ago, fashion lovers have fallen head over heels for the brand's vintage-inspired, unapologetically feminine designs that are often decked with floral accents, silks, tulle, and lots and lots of ruffles. Over the course of the decade, the brand has expanded to offer jewelry, accessories, home decor, bedding, pool accessories, stationary, and even a collaboration with GAP.



Now, on September 6, the brand is coming for your beauty stash too, as it has released a new set of fragrances to celebrate LoveShackFancy's 10th anniversary.



LoveShackFancy

The new fragrance collection contains three floral-focused scents—would we expect anything less?—including the Forever in Love Eau de Parfum ($125), a vibrant floral scent with major notes of green pear and gardenia and more subdued notes of cedarwood. The brand describes it as “Unapologetically feminine and full of life,” and will leave you “looking for the bright side and finding it, again and again.”



The second scent is called Moondance Eau de Parfum ($125), a rose-heavy fragrance with major notes of dreamwood and hints of magnolia flower, which is described as “forever fancy with a joie de vivre that makes every moment unforgettable.”



Last but not least is Bohéme Eau de Parfum ($125), a peony fragrance with notes of blackcurrant and soft white amber, which LoveShackFancy says is a scent for the “forever romantic, endlessly in pursuit of wanderlust.”



All the fragrances come in two sizes: 75 milliliters for $125, and 10 milliliters for $32. Each of the larger quantities are contained within the most opulent, girly bottle that screams LoveShackFancy.



LoveShackFancy

Though each scent is a different shade—blue for Bohéme, white for Moondance, and pink for Forever in Love—all of them have a larger-than-life bow for a cap and a statuesque, vase-like base, each with a floral design on top. Bohéme’s bottle has some blue and white floral arrangements on the bottle, Moondance some pink flowers placed semi-randomly across the surface, and Forever in Love vertical pink floral designs forming stripes across the perimeter. All of the bottles would look gorgeous on your vanity while you pamper yourself in a floral LoveShackFancy robe.



All three scents are available for purchase on September 6, on sephora.com and LoveShackFancy’s website and will be available for purchase in Sephora stores on September 15.