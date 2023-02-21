The Women of 'Love Trip: Paris' Pick Their Favorite French Shopping Spots

On Freeform’s new dating series Love Trip: Paris, four American girls opt to jet away to a Parisian penthouse—all in search of love. Whether they find romantic love is still a mystery, but they did find Parisian boutiques. The four women—Caroline Renner, Rose Zillaba, Lacy Hartselle, and Josielyn Aguilera—often spent their downtime scouring the City Of Light’s vintage shops and off-the-beaten path outlets in search of that perfect ‘fit. Below, the cast fills us in on their favorite Parisian spots.

“I love going to the Kilo Shops, which are like Paris's version of thrift stores. When we would have a day off, we’d just do a tequila shot and go to the Kilo Shop. It was so much fun just to sift through clothes.” — Caroline

“I found such beautiful unique items at the Kilo Shops, and they were just gorgeous. I love vintage pieces that either have been handcrafted or just look stunning or unique and different. They feel like they have a story behind them. That's when something becomes less of a piece of clothing and something that's more sentimental to me.” — Josielyn

“I’m a huge thrifter and a vintage person, and Paris is amazing for that. Obviously, it’s one of the greatest fashion cities in the world, so there are so many recycled pieces and different vintage stores to shop. The Kilo Shops are like a whole activity, especially for an American. Even going to the grocery store can be overwhelming in Paris when you're trying to translate everything. At the Kilo Shops, you just look at the color of the tag and then around the store. They have these scales and you just put your stuff on top and then figure out how much it will cost based on the price per kilo for that color tag. It’s kind of fun to see how much your items cost that way.” — Lacy

“I love going to Galeries Lafayette. It's kind of like Saks Fifth or Macy's or Harrods in London. They have everything top to bottom, whatever you're looking for. Home, beauty, clothes. It's absolutely stunning, too. It's like you're walking into a museum when you're trying to buy Kylie Cosmetics.” — Caroline

“There’s a vintage boutique called Miss Sugar Cane that’s owned by a woman named Marine. It’s in between the 19th and 17th districts. I wandered in there because the best thing to do in Paris is walk and accidentally find things. I found that store and became friends with her and continued to go back there. I bought so many pieces that were always very reasonably priced. I even got a vintage Burberry red blazer that is one of my staple pieces. Her jewelry is my favorite. It’s so fun.” — Lacy

“Sandro is a really cool French brand. They have really, really nice clothes. Their sister company is called Maje, and they have very nice attire, too. Both stores sell upscale clothes that are definitely for going out for fun events, though you can find stuff there for business events. They’re not casual clothes. Since they are a French brand, their look is coming from a French point of view on fashion, which I really really find interesting in comparison to a lot of American brands.” — Caroline

“I absolutely love the vintage stores around Montmartre. There are a lot right near Sacré Coeur, and most are these really tiny older vintage shops. It can be hard now to seek out which shops are worth going to and which are kind of overpriced, but there's a great shop called Flash Vintage there that I love. It has really unique pieces and it’s full of items that you can tell have been around for a long time, but have also been taken care of.” — Rose

“So, they have Sephora which we obviously have, but their Sephora is incredible. They have every luxury brand, like the whole Chanel line. Also, the prices are lower because they don't have the import/export taxes because something like Chanel or Dior is a French brand. They have everything available. Every color, every swatch, every powder, everything. They even usually do a whole floor of the store just for perfume, which is super nice.” — Caroline

"There's this collection of vintage vendors organized under the name Imparfaite. If you follow them on Instagram, they will let you know all their pop up events. They connect a bunch of local vintage stores and collectors.



That's how I found Meryl Paris. I like getting to know people and hearing their story, because that's what separates Paris for me, that there's this focus on quality over quantity. There’s intention to each piece that's selected and it really means something to people. You can learn a lot about a person by how they express themselves and what pieces they choose. Anyway, Meryl Paris has her own little boutique, but she’s also at the pop up events and online.” — Lacy

“La Librairie De L’Inconnu translates to library of the unknown. It's a metaphysical store, and I've gotten books there on spirituality, reincarnation, meditation, and overall health and wellness. They crystals, they sell Tibetan singing bowls, they sell anything metaphysical.

I read tarot and oracle cards. I do it for friends. They have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of different tarot decks, so I love going there and sifting through everything.

Their book selection is so diverse and dynamic, too. You can get anything from Buddhism to palm reading to ancient Egyptian witchcraft. I believe it's also a small business and locally owned, which makes me just want to go there even more.” — Caroline

“There was one time that I was having a really shitty day and feeling really crappy about myself, letting those negative intrusive thoughts in, and so I was like, 'Today is the day that I'm going to go buy fresh lingerie.'

I'm obsessed with Ysé Paris, right down to the creators of the company and the way they’re trying to be very resourceful with their approach to the materials. I just love their stuff. It's everything you could want when you think French lingerie. It is dainty and it's simple but intricate, depending on what piece you pick. It just sits on your form as it is. And it celebrates all forms! Going into one of their stores is just a good experience.” — Lacy

“There is a beautiful home store in the Marais called Merci that's three floors and they have plants, books, and a whole children's section. They have essential oil diffusers and they have cookware. They even have this whole section for wellness and skincare.” — Caroline

“Marin Montegut is probably the cutest store I've ever been in. Everywhere you look, your eyes are just feasting. It’s run by this artist Marin Montegut, and it’s in the sixth near the Jardin de Luxembourg. Everything is handmade and hand painted. It's everything from glassware to notebooks and scarves. I always buy my gifts for my friends and family there.” — Lacy

