Love Beauty and Planet: Brand Review and Best Products

What if I told you that a haircare brand had quality ingredients, affordable prices, and sustainable initiatives? Sounds too good to be true, but Love Beauty and Planet manages to accomplish all three. Couple that with their availability for purchase at almost every major retailer, and you've got a change-maker that's recognized the market scale needed to have a real environmental impact.
Love Beauty and Planet seeks to meet many skin and beauty needs with their products, but their haircare is what caught my eye. The brand's commitment to "looking good and doing good" is evident in its practices and ingredients. The brand continues to surprise and delight its customers with innovations on their current offerings (like their new refillable bottles) and expansions on their product lines.
"When we established the brand, we had one simple goal in mind: whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, the problem is huge, but we had to start our journey with every small or big action we could take," said Love Beauty and Planet Global Brand Director Sonika Malhotra when we caught up with her to discuss the brand's hair care.
Meet the Expert
- Sonika Malhotra is Love Beauty and Planet's Global Brand Director.
Love Beauty and Planet
Founded: In 2018, by Piyush Jain and Sonika Malhotra
Based In: The United States. Love Beauty and Planet is a Unilever brand.
Pricing: $
Best Known For: Providing consumers with accessible beauty products that they can feel good about using.
Most Popular Product: Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Dry Shampoo, Sulfate-Free Vegan Biotin & Sun-Kissed Mandarin Shampoo, Murumuru Butter & Rose 2 Minute Magic Masque
Fun Fact: They are the first beauty brand to introduce aluminum shampoo and conditioner refillable bottles in mass retail stores.
Other Brands You’ll Love: LUSH, Seed Phytonutrients, Pacifica
We have Millennial and Gen Z consumers to thank for Love Beauty and Planet's inception. The drive of younger generations to find brands that don’t just sell them a great product but also share their values and encourage change was one of the biggest inspirations when starting Love Beauty and Planet, Malhotra explains. She elaborated, "Today's consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are searching for purpose-led brands that are not only making an impact but also offering efficacious, sustainable, and eco-friendly products. Love Beauty and Planet does just that, allowing us to speak directly to those planet-forward beauty lovers actively looking to make a difference through their beauty routine, while not compromising on the results they achieve with their choices."
Malhotra also emphasizes that Love Beauty and Planet is not becoming complacent in their environmental initiatives. Still, instead, they strive to be a leader in the sustainable beauty space and inspire change across the industry. "We’ve recently made commitments one: that 100% of our portfolio will feature packaging that is recyclable, reusable, or compostable, and two: to net-zero emissions from sourcing to sale by 2030. And that is just the start—with more sustainability goals being announced later this year, we’re so excited to push boundaries and underscore our commitment to the planet."
While there can be some hesitancy to trust a sustainably motivated brand from a large consumer packaged goods conglomerate, it undeniable that Love Beauty and Planet is filling a gap in the market at the intersection of sustainability and affordability. Their price point accessibility and wide-scale availability enable them to target consumers who may be curious about switching up their beauty routine to be more planet-friendly but are intimidated by the cost of other brands.
Keep reading to find out the bestsellers from the line.
Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo is ultra-light. It doesn't have the same white cast that other dry shampoos often leave on the hair, and the scent is refreshing. As someone with curly hair, I also appreciated that it wasn't overly drying, but someone with oily hair may not feel similarly.
Sulfate-Free Vegan Biotin & Sun-Kissed Mandarin Shampoo
The smell of this shampoo is divine. Vegans can have a hard time finding affordable beauty and hair products, so the fact that this shampoo has biotin and is sulfate-free makes it a great option for many different needs.
Murumuru Butter & Rose 2 Minute Magic Masque
I am a big fan of rose-scented products, and the Bulgarian rose used in this mask leaves your hair smelling like a fresh bouquet for days. Murumuru Butter provides a heavy dose of hydration to hair, so this is a great option for those looking to restore dry, frizzy hair.
Medium Hold & Volume Coconut Milk & White Jasmine Hair Spray
It can hard to find a silicone and alcohol-free hairspray for my curly hair, but Love Beauty and Planet delivered with this one. It provides just enough hold but still allows hair to remain manageable. I will note that the mist of this spray is a bit different than traditional hairspray, as it does not use aerosol.
Argan Oil & Lavender Leave-In Smoothie Cream
There is nothing more stressful than unruly frizz, so it's a nice touch that this leave-in cream designed to make hair more manageable also contains lavender—a scent known to help you relax. Notably, this smoothie cream contains argan oil, which has many proven benefits for hair.
2 in 1 Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Shampoo and Conditioner Bar
While I have been familiar with the concept of shampoo bars for quite some time, this was the first 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner bar I had seen. It may not be sufficient conditioning for those with dry hair, but this combination bar is great for traveling and especially camping trips where you need to pack lightly.
Indian Lilac & Clove Leaf 2X Concentrated Conditioner
One of my favorite formulation options from Love Beauty and Planet is its 2X concentrated shampoos and conditioners. These use 50% less plastic and take up less space in your shower—a win-win situation. As for this specific conditioner, it leaves hair soft and shiny and is a must if you love the smell of lilac.
Coconut Oil & Ylang Ylang 3-in-1 Benefit Oil
Love Beauty and Planet recommends using this oil as a pre-shampoo treatment. Treating the hair with oil before the shower is a great way to obtain the moisture and nutrients provided by the oil, without the heaviness or greasiness of using it as a leave-in product.
Shea Butter & Sandalwood Gentle Cleansing Conditioner
Cleansing conditioners, or co-washes, are great for those with curly or dry hair who want to cleanse without stripping their hair of hydration. This cleansing conditioner uses shea butter, which moisturizes dry ends. Toss this in your gym bag and use it on the days between washes when you still need a refresh.
Sulfate-Free Charcoal & Bergamot Shampoo
There's a lot to love about this shampoo. First, the use of charcoal in a sulfate-free shampoo makes so much sense. Sulfate-free shampoos typically don't lather, which can leave the hair feeling less clean, but charcoal has the ability to cleanse the scalp of oil and build up. Second, the larger-sized bottle and pump make using enough of this product easy. I find that I typically need a little more sulfate-free shampoo than traditional shampoo, so getting the amount I need easily is a huge plus.