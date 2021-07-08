Love Beauty and Planet: Brand Review and Best Products

What if I told you that a haircare brand had quality ingredients, affordable prices, and sustainable initiatives? Sounds too good to be true, but Love Beauty and Planet manages to accomplish all three. Couple that with their availability for purchase at almost every major retailer, and you've got a change-maker that's recognized the market scale needed to have a real environmental impact.

Love Beauty and Planet seeks to meet many skin and beauty needs with their products, but their haircare is what caught my eye. The brand's commitment to "looking good and doing good" is evident in its practices and ingredients. The brand continues to surprise and delight its customers with innovations on their current offerings (like their new refillable bottles) and expansions on their product lines.

"When we established the brand, we had one simple goal in mind: whatever we do must be good for beauty and give a little love to the planet. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, the problem is huge, but we had to start our journey with every small or big action we could take," said Love Beauty and Planet Global Brand Director Sonika Malhotra when we caught up with her to discuss the brand's hair care.

Meet the Expert Sonika Malhotra is Love Beauty and Planet's Global Brand Director.

Love Beauty and Planet Founded: In 2018, by Piyush Jain and Sonika Malhotra Based In: The United States. Love Beauty and Planet is a Unilever brand. Pricing: $ Best Known For: Providing consumers with accessible beauty products that they can feel good about using. Most Popular Product: Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower Dry Shampoo, Sulfate-Free Vegan Biotin & Sun-Kissed Mandarin Shampoo, Murumuru Butter & Rose 2 Minute Magic Masque Fun Fact: They are the first beauty brand to introduce aluminum shampoo and conditioner refillable bottles in mass retail stores. Other Brands You’ll Love: LUSH, Seed Phytonutrients, Pacifica

We have Millennial and Gen Z consumers to thank for Love Beauty and Planet's inception. The drive of younger generations to find brands that don’t just sell them a great product but also share their values and encourage change was one of the biggest inspirations when starting Love Beauty and Planet, Malhotra explains. She elaborated, "Today's consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are searching for purpose-led brands that are not only making an impact but also offering efficacious, sustainable, and eco-friendly products. Love Beauty and Planet does just that, allowing us to speak directly to those planet-forward beauty lovers actively looking to make a difference through their beauty routine, while not compromising on the results they achieve with their choices."

Malhotra also emphasizes that Love Beauty and Planet is not becoming complacent in their environmental initiatives. Still, instead, they strive to be a leader in the sustainable beauty space and inspire change across the industry. "We’ve recently made commitments one: that 100% of our portfolio will feature packaging that is recyclable, reusable, or compostable, and two: to net-zero emissions from sourcing to sale by 2030. And that is just the start—with more sustainability goals being announced later this year, we’re so excited to push boundaries and underscore our commitment to the planet."

While there can be some hesitancy to trust a sustainably motivated brand from a large consumer packaged goods conglomerate, it undeniable that Love Beauty and Planet is filling a gap in the market at the intersection of sustainability and affordability. Their price point accessibility and wide-scale availability enable them to target consumers who may be curious about switching up their beauty routine to be more planet-friendly but are intimidated by the cost of other brands.

