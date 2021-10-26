To Lori Harvey, These Nighttime Skincare Steps Are “Mandatory”

WHAT I PUT ON MY FACE All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Most beauty habits are inherited by those you admire—especially skincare routines. Of course, there’s necessary molding and shaping to find what works best for your skin, but in essence, developing a thoughtful regimen is often shaped by friends, family, and even influencers. For Lori Harvey, it was watching her mother's daily self-care rituals that developed her passion for finding the right routine for her sensitive skin.

“I’ve been on this skincare journey for so long,” she shares with Byrdie exclusively. “I think watching my mom do her skincare routine in the mirror when I was younger is what initially planted the seed for me. Since then I’ve been obsessed.”

With a quick walk down memory lane, the 24-year-old model recalls struggling to find the best product that met her skincare needs. This unwavering desire later led to the skin enthusiast partnering with a team of renowned chemists, dermatologists, and estheticians to discover the best ingredients for skin health. After years of research, Lori entered into the beauty sector with her SKN by LH, a clean 5-step skincare system that she personally tested to ensure that it was ideal for all skin types, but especially those with more delicate skin.

Ahead, Harvey dishes on her skincare routine, her favorite products, and shares the ingredient that’s made the most impact on her skin health.

SKN by LH

About Her Skin

I have extremely sensitive skin. I have a skin condition called Rosacea, which causes redness and acne-like bumps. This is why I like to use products that are hydrating and calming to help tone down the redness and inflammation in my face.

How She Got Into Skincare

It was hard for me to find the right products that would leave my skin feeling hydrated and glowing, but wouldn’t irritate my rosacea. I remember having to use like 20 different products at a time to get my skin looking and feeling the way that I wanted. I thought to myself, there has got to be a simpler way for me to do this. That is what sparked the idea for me to start SKN by LH.

Her Morning vs. Night Routine

I use my five-step skincare routine from my line SKN by LH in the morning, which leaves my skin feeling clean and hydrated. I don’t like using anything too heavy on my face during the day because I’ll get oily. At night, I like to layer on my serums and finish with a nice thick night cream to let all the moisture seep into my skin while I’m sleeping.

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

I never skip eye cream, and I never skip moisturizing. Those are mandatory!

Lori Harvey

How Her Routine Changed Over Time

Over time, I realized less is more. I think I was using too many different types of products. My skin really started to thrive when I got an easy step-by-step routine that was gentle enough for everyday use.

The Ingredient That’s Made The Biggest Difference

Vitamin C really made a difference in my skin. It’s high in antioxidants and it really helped to correct my uneven skin tone and brighten the skin. It also helps with fine lines and wrinkles, which I love!

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Received

Stop picking my pimples. I learned that I was scarring my skin by doing this. I also learned to be diligent with my eye cream and always wear sunscreen.

Lori Harvey

Her Skincare Pet Peeve

Products that dry my skin out or anything that makes my rosacea flare up.

Her Most-Used Product

My Goji Berry Cleanser ($38)! It’s so good, and it has a low PH, so it doesn’t leave my skin feeling dry or stripped after using it.

The Products That Have Been in Her Routine Forever

My Peptide Eye Complex ($45). I’m very big on eye cream and this was one of the first formulas I made with my chemists when I was beginning to formulate for SKN by LH.

The Skincare Product She’s Loving Right now

I have really been loving Supergoop’s Sunscreen. The Unseen Sunscreen ($20) and the Glow Stick Sunscreen ($25) are really good and don’t leave a film or white overlay on my face.

