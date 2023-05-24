Lori Harvey's MUA Nadia Tayeh Shared Her Secret to Photo-Ready Skin

Lori Harvey. Emma Chamberlain. Bella Hadid. These are just a few women who makeup artist Nadia Tayeh considers clients and friends. Tayeh paints some of the coolest faces in the fashion industry and has gained a following for her signature blend of photo-ready skin and sculpted eyes. Prior to working with celebrities, she spent over 16 years working backstage at fashion week, and it shows—each of her looks has all those special editorial details that just can't be learned on Instagram.

Considering her expertise in soft-finish skin and sculpted contour, it makes sense that I met Tayeh at the launch of the new Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Finish Concealer ($7), where she shared all her best complexion secrets and more. Ahead, the best makeup tips I picked up from Nadia Tayeh.

