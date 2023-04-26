Lori Harvey Swears By This Concealer for a Glowy, No-Makeup Makeup Look

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

We throw around the title of It Girl quite a bit. In the case of Lori Harvey, however, the term undeniably fits. She has whatever “it” is. Be it a trend-setting sense of style, a permanent front-row seat at fashion weeks around the world, or a coveted dating life, Harvey’s got it in spades. Remember this birthday dress? A single Lori Harvey outfit can launch a thousand copycats (and “sold out” notifications) across the Internet.



As for beauty cred, Harvey was one of the first to wear the trendy bob everyone is copying right now. And in March, she became the newest face of Valentino Beauty as part of its Very V campaign, which celebrates self-expression and unique points of view. Sounds like a match made in beauty heaven—and Harvey agrees. "I have always admired their diversity, versatility, and the way that they embrace individuality," she says of her relationship with Valentino.

So, it’s safe to say when she recommends a product, style, or trend, we listen. Read on for all the beauty lessons, makeup recs, and skincare go-to's that Lori Harvey can't live without.

The One Trend She's Wearing This Summer

"I typically try not to buy into the trends now unless I feel like it’s a timeless piece that can be worn for years to come, but in the beauty space, I’m loving the 'less is more' trend. The 'no-makeup' makeup is my favorite, so that will be my go-to this summer."

The One Concealer She Swears By

"My favorite Valentino beauty product would have to be the amazing Valentino concealer ($35)."

The One Makeup Look She Always Falls Back On

"I love a soft bronze glam to enhance my natural features. I always have my lip gloss on hand. I love a nice, glossy lip."

The One Haircare Step That Keeps Her Hair Healthy

"I start off with the Oribe Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Hair Mask ($66). Next, I use The Hair Kitchen’s No.5 Rosemary + Mint Hair Growth Oil ($20), which I then massage onto my scalp. I do this on days when I don’t have to put heat on my hair to keep it healthy and shiny."

The One Scent That's Her Go-To

"My go-to scent changes from time to time depending on the season and my overall mood. However, recently, I've enjoyed wearing the new Valentino's Born in Roma Intense Perfume ($156)."

Valentino Beauty

The One Thing That Keeps Her Grounded

"Prioritizing self-care, whether it’s making sure I get a workout in, going to get a facial, or most importantly, spending time with family; I make sure to always prioritize those things in my life."



The One Self-Care Ritual She Does to Unwind

"Turn on my favorite playlist and take a nice, long, hot shower."

The One Highlight of Her Morning

"My favorite part of my morning routine is my 5-step skincare regimen that I do every day without fail, followed by a green juice then I’m off to my workout class.

The One Product Her Skin Can't Get Enough Of

"I would say my SKN by LH Niacinamide Cream ($38). I’m obsessed with bright, hydrated, glowing skin, and this cream does just that."