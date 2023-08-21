Lori Harvey’s Baby French Manicure Couldn't Be Chicer

Lori Harvey has been quite the globetrotter recently. In the past two weeks alone, the model and skin care founder has been beaching in Ibiza, drinking tropical cocktails in Mexico, and living out every Disney adult's dream at California's Disneyland.



Obviously, these excursions have been ripe with photo opportunities that she has given us the blessing of taking; showing off her delicious meals, all the sights we wish we got to see, and her impeccable vacation style—including psychedelic-print sets, silk on silk, pearl bikinis, and a Chanel denim bucket hat.



With all the outfits came her flawless glazed donut skin, of course, but also her vacation manicure of choice—the tiniest baby French manicure.



Her nails were exactly what they sounded like: French tips but with the most itty bitty tip you have ever seen. Dua Lipa made these the go-to manicure for one of her (many) vacations this summer, Jennifer Anniston gave the mini mani a strawberry milk remix, and Katy Perry has worn baby French tips with a similar soft pink base.



However, Harvey's was the perfect classic rendition of the baby French—opting for a glossy, nude, "your nail but better" base with the thinnest white tip you've ever seen. So thin, if you weren't looking for it, you probably wouldn't see it. The nails didn't come very far off her finger, if at all, and were a slightly squared natural shape. The best part? The neutral design allowed her to seamlessly match her nails with all the different prints, fabrics, and silhouettes she wore on her travels, while still looking polished and glam.



If you have a vacation coming up and are looking to copy Harvery's jet-setting style, we have you covered with the step-by-step for the look. Though, you may want to consider going to a nail salon to get it picture-perfect, as the look takes lots of practice and is prone to streaking.



First, clean off any lingering polish with nail polish remover. Then, cut and file your nails to your desired length and shape—natural-square shaped to copy Harvey. Then, buff the bed of your nail to achieve a flat, even workspace. After that, apply cuticle oil to your cuticles to soften them and push them back. Then wipe clean and prepare your polishes.



Apply no more than two coats of a sheer nude for the manicure's base. Then once dry, use tape to create the shape of your tip. To get the baby French tip, go half a centimeter or less from the edge of your nail.



Then, apply two coats of white polish like OPI Alpine Snow ($11) the tip, peeling off the tape once dry. Finally, go over the whole nail with a top coat like Akzentz Luxio Shine On ($20), and you'll be matching with Harvey for your tropical getaway.