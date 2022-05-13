This TikTok-Famous Anti-Aging Serum Is 58% Off at Amazon

At the intersection of TikTok popularity, affordability, and thousands of rave customer reviews, you’ll find L’Oreal’s Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($15). It’s a drugstore product with more than 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon alone, and it’s currently discounted by 58 (!!) percent.

The star ingredients in the serum are hyaluronic acid, as the name suggests, and vitamin C. Both of these anti-aging elements have become incredibly popular in the skincare world, and while this explains a part of the appeal, fans on Amazon and TikTok alike say they stay for the noticeable, long-lasting benefits.

A cursory search for the serum on TikTok will lead you to dozens of videos with tens of thousands, if not millions, of views. Popular creator Glamzilla commented on one of her own videos about the formula: “I have mentioned [L’Oreal’s Revitalift] over 50 times in my content in the past, this is truly my favorite HA serum.”

Another TikTok user, Kspader79, can be seen holding their empty serum bottle and saying, “I honestly have never tried a hyaluronic acid that is as amazing,” while creator Lil_xxtra credits the product with making their skin look clear and glowing.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum $32.99 $13.95 Shop

The combination of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid packs a punch. The former is an antioxidant that evens out hyperpigmentation while brightening and protecting skin from free radical and sun damage. Hyaluronic acid, on the other hand, is an incredibly buzzy ingredient thanks to its heavily hydrating abilities that offer a plump complexion with consistent use.

Along with its viral status on social media, the now-$14 serum is beloved by Amazon shoppers; one of the thousands of five-star reviewers wrote that it “outperformed a $200 high-end product” and made their skin look “airbrushed.” Other fans reiterate that the product is certainly worth the hype, with many praising its lightweight, easily absorbable texture.

Whether you’re new to L’Oreal’s Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum or you’re already a believer, it’s a great time to order since this is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon. (In fact, you can even get two bottles for less than the regular price of one right now.) Shop the famous drugstore find for more than half-off before the discount disappears.