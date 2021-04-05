If volume and length are what you’re after in a mascara, L'Oréal Paris' Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara won’t disappoint you as far as delivering the results it promises, on top of being really easy to use and non-irritating.

We put L’Oréal Paris' Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

No matter what kind of eyelashes you were born with, it’s safe to say the quest for long, voluminous eyelashes has surfaced at least once in your makeup journey throughout the years. Mascara formulas can tend to over-promise results with eye-catching marketing gimmicks and television commercials that seem to run constantly, yet there are several mascaras that really do deliver on their promises.

I tested out the L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara to see if it really would give my eyelashes next-level volume—and what I found was that this particular formula delivered results way beyond my scope of expectations.

About My Skin: I'm a daily makeup-wearer

Mascara is important to me, I love looking like I have long and voluminous eyelashes. I am a daily makeup-wearer but tend to skip a few days of wearing mascara just because sometimes I don’t feel like removing it. I usually wear mascara three to five times per week, so it’s an absolute must-have product in my makeup arsenal.

Beyond that, I like to wear natural-looking foundation, concealer, brow gel, blush, and bronzer, and of course, a good highlight. I will play up my eyes every now and then, but if I could choose one eye product to wear it would always be mascara. Some brands that I wear often are NARS, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Milk Makeup, and Victoria Beckham Beauty.

How to Apply: Start at the base of your lashes

To get the best results from this mascara, it’s important to start at the base of your lashes and wiggle the brush ever so slightly to secure it, and then apply in an upward motion all the way to the tips of eyelashes. This formula allows you to apply several coats back to back without clumping, so if you feel you want to keep adding mascara you can do so pretty easily.

The Results: Full, voluminous lashes

I feel like I’ve tried a lot of different mascaras and have the beat on pretty much each one. This was my first time trying this formula, and wow, I was so pleased with how long and full my lashes looked. I noticed a change in volume right away from my bare lashes after applying this mascara. I also did a test with this mascara which I often do when trying new formulas, which is to apply it in the morning and then apply it again in the afternoon to see how well it glides on the lashes. When I re-applied this mascara just for fun, it made them look darker and thicker, but it didn’t clump at all.

The formula is very smooth and glides on lashes with ease.

I feel that the results matched what the mascara advertises, so when you’re purchasing this product, you really are getting what you pay for. The product can gather around the wand which needs to be wiped off, but the brush and bristles are other aspects of what makes this mascara successful and unique. There is enough space in between the bristles to get each eyelash coated in the product, and it helps the formula not to clump or flake.

The Value: An absolute steal

Most mascaras that deliver similar results to Lash Paradise are double the cost. For a lengthening, thickening, and volumizing mascara at a price of only $11, you are getting what you paid for and then some, resulting in a very budget-friendly and results-oriented purchase. In simpler terms, for what this mascara actually does, I think the price of this mascara is an absolute steal for the benefits it has.

