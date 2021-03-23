For a liquid eyeliner that is easy to use and affordable, L’Oréal Paris' Infallible The Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner is worth trying when wanting to create your liquid eyeliner and cat-eye makeup looks.

We put L'Oréal Paris Infallible Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Liquid eyeliner might be one of the most intimidating products when it comes to makeup, but it really doesn’t have to be. While getting your eyeliner straight and nailing your winged cat-eye look does take practice, the eyeliner you use greatly depends on the overall outcome. I tested the L’Oreal Paris Infallible The Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner only to find that it was a lot easier to re-create my favorite classic makeup looks than I thought it would be. Ahead, all the details you need to know about this liner that’s known to help create a precise flick.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Super Slim Liquid Eyeliner Best for: Eyelids Uses: Liquid and graphic eyeliner looks Potential Allergens: Iron oxide, titanium dioxide, sodium laureth-12 sulfate Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $10 About The Brand: L’Oréal Paris is one of the most notable mass-market beauty brands in the world, and their headquarters still remain in France to this day.

About My Skin: Love to wear makeup

I like to wear makeup and do so almost every single day. Eyeliner isn’t something I always wear, but when I do, I prefer to do a winged eyeliner look because of how it enhances the look of my eyes. I gravitate towards more natural makeup looks so products I always have on are a light foundation, concealer, bronzer, and blush, and a nice highlight. I enjoy playing up my eyes when I have the time so eyeshadow and eyeliner are definitely products I try to incorporate more often. Brands that I wear regularly are Giorgio Armani Beauty, Nars, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and Cle de Peau.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

How to Apply: Easy to use

The eyeliner can be applied a few different ways depending on the look you’re trying to create.

It has a thin pointed tip, which helps to create and define wing shapes and also can be used for a very tight, thin line in between the eyelashes.

The tip of the liner is longer than most liquid liners, which can help but also takes some time to get used to. If you lay the eyeliner on its side while applying in an outward motion on the lashline, you can create a straight line that looks consistent. A big misconception about liquid eyeliner is that you need to create the line in one fell swoop. This isn’t true—you can actually break up the application by applying the liner lightly and connecting it. Since this eyeliner dries matte, it’s easier to cover up any mistakes you make while applying, which is very helpful.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Versatile but it runs

I really liked the finish of this liquid liner and how easy it was to use. Versatility is important when using liquid liners, and I feel that this one is very versatile compared to the competition. While I got the results I wanted as far as how my eye makeup looked, the eyeliner tends to run.

It was smudged underneath my eyes at the end of the day, and I had only applied it to my top lashline and not on the bottom at all.

It’s also really important to note that the cap doesn’t make a clicking sound when you put it on, and it’s imperative to ensure the cap is fully secure on the liner when you’re done using it to prevent it from drying out. Overall, the eyeliner performed well with different eyeshadow textures and dispersed enough color evenly on my eyelids without drying out or flaking.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Budget-friendly

This eyeliner retails around $9. For the way the eyeliner applies, looks, and the versatility it has when creating different eyeliner looks, the value is incredibly budget-friendly and in some ways out-performs itself for the price. If you’re someone who likes to collect or have a few different eyeliners on hand, this product is a helpful addition to your makeup routine and will successfully help you execute liquid eyeliner looks each time.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You've got options

Haus Laboratories Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner ($20): This matte black liquid eyeliner has a precisely pointed tip to get your eyeliner and wings as sharp as ever. With a more flexible brush, you can bend this liner to create any makeup look you’re going for and trust it will hold up to its promise of being extremely long-wearing.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eyeliner ($19): An ultra-black waterproof and long-wearing liquid eyeliner to help you execute your liquid eyeliner looks precisely. The tip has over 1,000 bristles in it to create thin and thick lines to your heart's content.

Maybelline New York Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner Makeup ($8): A smudge-proof liquid eyeliner that lasts all day, with just one stroke eyeliner is precise and defined.