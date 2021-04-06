The L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo offers a longer lifespan between wash cycles with refreshed roots and hydrated ends. This product will give you balanced, healthy-looking hair for around $5, and you’ll see the results in less than one week.

We put L’Oréal Paris' Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Oily roots are a natural occurrence no matter what hair type or lifestyle you have (and dry shampoos are only a temporary, band-aid solution). Clarifying shampoos can help to refresh our oily roots, but too much use actually strips the natural oils we need for healthy strands and leads to dull color and dried-out ends. Enter a rebalancing shampoo that cures both oily roots and dried ends: L’Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo.

Since both of those woes are areas of my own hair concerns, I agreed to give this product a test run. Read on for my full review.

L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo Best for: Oily roots and/or dry ends Uses: This product is made to purify oily roots and hydrate dry ends. Active Ingredients: Three refined clays Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: About $5 About the Brand: L’Oréal Paris is a global beauty brand that focuses on offering luxury products at affordable price points to the masses.

About My Hair: Untreated, always thirsty, and oily from sweat

My hair is mid-length, medium density and with the right moisturizing products, can show off a lot of my natural waves. I typically use a leave-in conditioner or serum to eliminate frizz while my hair air dries, and I avoid products like mousse and curl creams because I don’t like how sticky and heavy they feel (though I love the way my waves respond with wild enthusiasm). I have no color or chemical treatment on my hair so it’s pretty healthy—I do very little styling or heat on my own hair—but I do live in a very dry climate, with constant environmental heat drying out the air around me, up in the mountains.

Recently, I’ve been starting my day on the stationary bike, riding about 5 miles every morning. As you can imagine, I end up sweating a lot. This new change in my lifestyle has caused my roots to get greasy fast, and my hair has been looking more limp and lifeless than it usually does. I typically alternate between using a volumizing shampoo from Virtue Labs and clarifying shampoo from Davines—both brands I trust and have a strong relationship with (as a hairstylist). I’ve had to bump up my frequency of washing to every third day when I normally would extend my washes to the fourth day. This higher frequency of washing has caused my ends to dry out a bit.

The Feel: Thick and creamy

This rebalancing shampoo is creamy and easy to lather. As someone with medium-thick hair, I love the feel of a good lather while I’m washing to help prevent me from over applying the product or not rinsing out thoroughly. It dispenses thick but doesn’t feel like it has much weight to it. Once the suds made their way down the drain, my scalp was left feeling squeaky clean.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

The Results: Extended wash cycle

I’m spoiled with my hair products and typically use luxury brands at a much steeper price point (because I’m a hairstylist). The last time I used a low-budget shampoo was probably 17 years ago, so this L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Shampoo really took me by surprise.

After my first time using this shampoo, I was able to return to my extended time between washes.

After two days of working out, my roots weren’t nearly as oily as I was used to experiencing, and it wasn’t until my fourth day that I began to see and feel that my hair was ready to wash again. I didn’t notice a big difference in my ends the first time, but I did skip the post-shower treatment of a leave-in or oil just to see how my hair held up. By the second use and air dry, I could tell the ends of my strands felt softer, and they had an easier time adjusting to the air dry without any extra sprays to help tame them.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

The Value: An absolute steal

For the price of this product alone, there’s really no question of whether or not you should try this shampoo. At around $5, this shampoo held up with my much more expensive alternatives and also eliminated the need for extra styling/conditioning products. My hair was clean and hydrated, looking healthy and refreshed for mere pennies considering the price per use.

Byrdie / Ashley Rubell

Similar Products: Quality at cost

Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo ($12): Pantene Pro-V is a similar brand in my mind that makes affordable products for the masses. Their Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo is the same size (12.6 ounces), and very close in price (between $4 to $12 depending on where you buy it from). The biggest difference between these two products is that the L’Oréal Paris Elvive Shampoo is free of sulfates, which can be unnecessarily harsh and irritating, and the Pantene Pro-V is not.