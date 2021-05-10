L'Oréal's True Match Lumi Foundation Gave Me the Healthiest Natural Glow

L'Oréal is known for delivering high-quality cosmetics at an affordable price, and the brand's True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation is no exception. However, the shade range could be improved upon.

I believe every makeup lover has that one makeup brand in their kit that is their true OG. This beauty brand was most likely the first they convinced their mom to buy for them at the local drugstore. It’s the makeup brand that helped cover pesky teenage acne and masked puffy eyes after a first heartbreak. For me, this brand is L'Oréal.

L'Oréal has helped me through many stages of my young adult life. I didn’t wear a ton of makeup growing up, but whenever I did want to, L'Oréal was there. Growing up, there weren’t many makeup brands that I could afford. L'Oréal was a brand that I could trust and had a great price point. Although I have tried many of its products, there was one product I wasn’t allowed to wear growing up: foundation.

Now, in my adulthood, I have had the pleasure of trying many foundations—including L'Oréal's True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation. Read on for my experience.

L'Oréal True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation Best For: Dry to balanced skin Byrdie Clean? No, contains PEGs Price: $13 About The Brand: L'Oréal is a Paris-based beauty brand that prioritizes providing luxury makeup at an affordable price. Its product offerings include foundations, eyeliners, highlighters, and much more.

About My Skin: A few battle scars

I have gone to war with my skin, or shall I say acne, many times. Throughout college, I struggled with adult acne. Eventually, I won the acne war, but it did leave me with a few battle scars. I typically use a thick creamy concealer to cover them up. Choosing to spot conceal is how I achieve glowy looks without covering my skin too much.

The Ingredients: A beautiful Lumi potion

L'Oréal's True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation is made to create a luminous look, and the ingredients reflect this. The product has a high concentration of phenyl trimethicone, contributing to the silky feel of the foundation on the skin. This ingredient is perfect for anyone with extremely dry skin looking for a foundation to complement their skin needs. The foundation also contains glycerin, which increases skin hydration while protecting it against harsh products.

The Shade Range: Could use improvement

Growing up, I remember L'Oréal having a decent selection of shades. I expected to have an easy time picking a shade in this foundation but was sadly mistaken. When it came time to choose a proper match, I was a little disappointed. The Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation didn’t have an extensive range of shade selections. I used the foundation match tool on the brand's website and was recommended the shade Tan Cappuccino.

When the products arrived, however, this shade was far too dark for me, and the shade before was far too light—an issue many women of color face when buying complexion products. I recommend taking a visit to your local drugstore and testing shades in person to find out if any of them work for you without requiring any mixing.

How To Apply: Your fingers are your friends

After my shade fiasco, I decided to blend the shades and pray for the best. I typically enjoy applying foundation with a Beautyblender. This method works best for me because I prefer light coverage, and the Beautyblender leaves the foundation with a skin-like finish. I first tried this approach with the Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation but found the foundation too thin in its consistency, and the sponge took off too much. I then used my fingers to blend the foundation into my skin, and this method worked beautifully. The foundation glided with my fingertips, giving me complete control and allowing me to cover problematic areas with ease. The finish remained light and luminous.

The Results: Naturally luminous

Celeste Polanco/Design by Cristina Cianci

The L'Oréal Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation sat perfectly on my dry skin. The finish was fresh and, well, luminous. As I wore the foundation throughout the day, the luminosity advanced. By midday, I was left with a beautiful glow and didn’t look too greasy. I applied powder as I went throughout my day, but this didn’t impact the quality of the foundation. The product was still able to maintain a skin-like luminosity. To say I was happy with the results would be an understatement. I loved how comfortable the product felt on my skin. Due to its lightweight formula, the Lumi Foundation felt weightless.

The Value: Affordable

L'Oréal is excellent at providing high-quality makeup at an affordable price. The Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation is only $13, a fair price for a quality drugstore foundation. Another pro about this product is it is very accessible. You can purchase this foundation at most drugstores in the U.S. and at Ulta.

