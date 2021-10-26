L’Oreal is a beauty mainstay for a reason, offering high-quality products at a drugstore price. This creamy powder foundation melts into my skin so beautifully, and its lasting power means you can set it and forget it for a seamless look all day. However, one thing that could make the brand's products even better would be an increased shade selection—it would be great if this foundation and others had options to fit more skin tones, so everyone can enjoy the beautiful finish.

These days when I’m getting ready to go out, I almost always grab some form of liquid courage, and I don't mean a drink: I’m talking about foundation or concealer. My liquid foundations and concealers have almost always given me the confidence I need when stepping into the world. I love formulas that have a natural finish while also creating an all-day glow. However, one fact about liquid makeup is it can get right down to your pores, which can sometimes lead to unwanted breakouts.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about the unthinkable—going back to powder foundation. I get it; a powder isn’t everyone’s first choice. However, when I first began wearing makeup, I started with powder formulas. My experience was amazing, but as I learned more about makeup, I naturally moved on to try other things.

Now, I’m ready to get back to my first love. It’s been years since I’ve had a powder foundation, and let’s be honest—the beauty game has changed quite a bit. These days, I need a foundation that’s fresh, simple, and can do no wrong, so I decided to try L'Oréal's Infallible 24hr Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder to see if it could accomplish the task. The brand is famous for accessible products that don't compromise on quality, and this foundation's promise of all-day wear had me hopeful, as a finish that doesn't need touch-ups throughout the day would be ideal.

So, did L'Oréal's Infallible Powder Foundation live up to the test and make me fall in love with powdered formulas again? Keep reading to find out in my full review.



L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24hr Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder Best for: Normal to dry skin types. Uses: A fresh powder foundation with all-day staying power, ideal for if it's your preferred formula or your skin needs a break from liquid foundations. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $15 About the brand: L’Oréal Paris is one of the world’s largest cosmetic companies, offering products across skincare, sun protection, hair care, fragrance, and cosmetics. The brand has always offered high-quality products at an accessible price, earning a dedicated following. L'Oréal recently celebrated 50 years of its iconic products and a brand ethos that empowers beauty lovers worldwide.

About My Skin: Acne-prone

As someone with acne-prone skin, I've had my fair share of breakouts caused by heavy foundations. These have often turned into a slippery slope—I would notice one breakout and try to lightly cover it up with concealer instead, and sure enough, another pimple would already be surfacing. I've also found certain formulas to leave my skin looking a little too glossy, cakey, or too done up. Sometimes you just want a little bit of coverage that makes you feel good and doesn’t come at the cost of sacrificing your skin, and I was hoping that a return to my powder foundation roots could give me just that.



The Ingredients: Long-wearing powder agents

According to the brand's website, L'Oréal's Infallible Powder Foundation will most likely create a weightless matte finish. However, the ingredients of the product may sound complex to many consumers—a few are carpic triglyceride silica dimethicone, vinyl dimethicone crosspolymer, and salicylate linalool alpha-isomethyl. Even as someone who reviews beauty products, I had to do a bit of research to understand what each of these is doing, and I can only imagine what it would be like for the average customer.

After doing some research, I realized that most of these ingredients are coming together to make the powder formula. This foundation's ingredients give it a matte finish and make it long-wearing, which is great news for anyone who plans on using it for work, school, or any situation where frequent touch-ups aren't convenient.



The Shade Range: Could be better

First, let me say that I love L’Oréal as a brand. I’ve mentioned in a previous review that I've used and enjoyed the company's products since childhood, when I first tried out makeup. That being said, like much of the industry, L’Oréal would be even better with a more inclusive shade range. There aren't yet enough options to fit all different shades and undertones, especially for Black and brown skin—this foundation in particular has 16 shades, which is better than some but pales in comparison to the 40-50 variations that some brands have begun offering. It’s my job as a beauty writer and right as a woman of color to speak up for more inclusivity, so I hope to see the brand expand its shades in the future so everyone can enjoy its quality products.



How to Apply: Liquids before powder

If you’re like me, you might need help covering up a scar or two (or the aforementioned breakouts), and sometimes using only a foundation doesn't quite do the trick. In these situations, I use the “liquid before powder” rule. This method involves spot-treating with liquid concealer and then following up with powder foundation, which I love this method because it's effective at covering up my hyperpigmentation. Powder also locks in liquid formulas, giving your look extra lasting power throughout the day.

If you don't feel the need to create as much coverage at the moment, then this is going to be even easier for you. Unless you’d like to use a little concealer to brighten up your under-eyes, get straight to applying the foundation using light, circular motions on your skin. Powder foundation is excellent when you aren't dealing with many breakouts or uneven tone because you don’t need to use too much product. But whether you have spots you'd like to cover or are having a more clear moment, this product will certainly allow your skin to breathe and give you a fresh look.



The Results: A fresh, matte finish that lasts all day

L’Oreal’s Infallible Powder Foundation melts right into my skin. I first tested out the product as a swatch, and it looks and feels smooth like butter. Hoping the product would keep the same consistency on my skin, I used a flat powder brush and applied circular motions. The powder glided with my brush and blended into my skin—I was surprised at how smooth and light the foundation felt. The product didn’t feel dry or matte, but instead was somewhat creamy.

The ability for this foundation to keep a light, fresh look was a reminder of why I love a good powder formula. One of the best things about powder foundation is that you can set it and forget it. I spent the rest of the day enjoying life, without worrying if my foundation was cakey or too dewy. I simply touched up on my own time, and I don't know if I have ever felt so much control when it came to my makeup.



The Value: Very good

The first powder foundation I ever purchased was close to $40. Thankfully, L'Oréal's Infallible Powder Foundation proves that you don’t have to spend a lot for the same amount of quality. The product is totally affordable at $15, and it has versatile uses—it works equally well as a foundation or as a setting powder. If you think about it, you’re getting two for the price of one, and that sounds like a pretty good deal to me.



