L'Oréal's Colour Riche Is the Perfect Summery Lipstick

I adore how the L'Oréal Colour Riche Satin Lipstick feels—it moisturizes and softens my lips for hours. There are so many colors to choose from, and it's small enough to always carry in my cosmetic bag and purse.

We put the L'Oréal Colour Riche Satin Lipstick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Gimme, gimme, gimme the sun and warm weather. As you can see, I'm looking forward to a Mamma Mia-worthy summer, complete with dewy skin, vibrant lips, and a Mediterranean getaway. I haven't flown since the beginning of the pandemic, but I'll be going to Greece this summer. As a girl who prefers to wear black even during the hot months, I'm branching out and purchasing a few colorful items. One product on my checklist for joyful summer vibes is a vivid, moisturizing lip product, and thankfully, L'Oréal's Colour Riche Satin Lipstick entered my life.

L'Oréal's Colour Riche is a popular lipstick line that's been around for a while now. I've always enjoyed the brand's face products but had never tried the lip products until now. For my shade choice, I went with Toasted Almond, a warm, peachy-pink brownish tone. I like nudes and deeper pinks that complement the color of my lips, so this hue was the perfect option to step outside my comfort zone a bit and create my summer persona.

Curious whether this affordable, fan-favorite lipstick lived up to the test? Continue reading to find out if L'Oréal's Colour Riche has joined my kit of summer essentials.

L'Oréal Colour Riche Satin Lipstick Best for: Anyone who loves a satin lip formula. Uses: A satin lipstick that deposits vibrant color while leaving lips soft, smooth, and hydrated. Hero ingredients: Argan oil, sesame seed oil Byrdie Clean? No; contains polyethylene terephthalate Potential allergens: Methyl 2 octynoate, hydroxycitronellal, fragrance Price: $11 Shade range: Over 50 shades About the brand: L'Oréal Paris is a renowned cosmetics company dedicated to quality, scientific brilliance, and continuous innovation, making it a standout drugstore beauty brand. L'Oréal Paris is known for its elegance and accessibility, allowing fans to create their own look. The brand's famous slogan, "Because you're worth it," inspires women to live their best lives on their terms.

About My Lips: Prone to dryness

My skin is always dry. It's been that way for a long time, so moisturizing products are my go-to. I enjoy using solid and liquid lipsticks on days when I want to add some color to my lips, but I've recently switched to balms and glosses, owing to the amount of moisture they give. My current favorite lip product is the Tower 28 ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss, but sometimes I want something that adds a little more color while remaining nourishing. I use lip products every day; therefore, I need them to be simple to apply and keep my lips nourished, with little to no reapplication required.

I used this product for about a month, after applying my foundation, concealer, mascara, bronzer, blush, and highlighter (and, on some days, false eyelashes.) The lipstick is suitable for all skin types.

How to Apply: Directly onto lips or with a brush or finger

Karla Ayala

The L'Oréal Colour Riche lipstick is super easy to apply: Just swipe it directly onto the lips. Start with your top lip and work from the center outward, following the natural curve before repeating the process on your bottom lip. If you want a more subtle look, you can use a brush or dab product onto your fingers before applying it to your lips.

The Results: Vibrant color and radiant, nourished lips

Karla Ayala/Design by Tiana Crispino

When I initially applied the L'Oréal Colour Riche lipstick, the first thing I noticed was how moisturizing it felt. There was also a scent to it, which may be unpleasant if you're sensitive to fragrances. Ultimately, the lipstick didn't irritate my delicate skin, although the scent did bother me a bit.

I didn't feel the need to reapply during the day (insert hand clapping emoji here). My lips didn't feel dry, and the color lasted a long time. I was amazed by how nicely this color remained on, regardless of temperature. The lipstick is lightweight, and if it weren't for the scent, I'd forget I was wearing it. It has a beautiful, radiant satin finish that's ideal for summer. I wore this product to work and on weekends and got several compliments. This lipstick is great for all occasions.

The Value: An affordable staple

At $11, when it comes to satin lipsticks, L'Oréal's Colour Riche is on the lower end, while the most expensive option may cost up to $40. For a drugstore-level price, you receive a beautifully packaged lipstick that offers rich color and shine. It lasts for a long time and doesn't smear, even while wearing a mask. The sole disadvantage is that this lipstick may not be ideal for those who are sensitive to fragrances. Nonetheless, I believe it's a must-try product that may be a year-round staple, with enough shade options to find your favorite for each season

Similar Products: You've got options

Merit Signature Lip: Merit's Signature Lip ($26) is a smooth satin formula that's moisturizing and buildable. It feels lightweight and natural on the lips, is non-sticky, and its eight shade options add a healthy dose of color. It's also fragrance-free, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin and may make it worth the higher price.

MAC Cosmetics Satin Lipstick: These lipsticks ($19) have a creamy formula, medium-to-full buildable coverage, and a satin finish. They're more expensive than L'Oréal, but they last longer and don't have any added fragrance.

NYX Cosmetics Shout Loud Satin Lipstick: The NYX Cosmetics Shout Loud Satin Lipstick ($9) is a pigment-packed formula that gives up to four hours of moisture and deposits deep, rich color. This product is reasonably priced and includes fragrance. Although it's more drying than L'Oreal's Colour Riche, it lasts a bit longer.