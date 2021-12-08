We Tried L’Oreal's First Balm-in-Mascara—Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

We are undoubtedly experiencing a shift in the beauty industry, as prominent companies have begun to focus on providing easy-to-use products with fewer ingredients. With the welcomed spike in formula minimalism—also referred to as “skincare makeup”—we all find ourselves benefiting from the healthy options that provide much more than surface-level glam. Even when it comes to mascara.

In case you haven’t heard, L’Oreal Paris introduced its Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara ($12), a new balm mascara that offers up to seven times more volume with only 15 ingredients. “This innovation comes in response to a big consumer trend: less can sometimes be more,” L’Oreal Paris Head of Scientific Communications, Dr. Madison Godesky. She also tells us that the new mascara formula improves on other vegan options that don’t deliver bold or dramatic lashes: “It may be minimalist in terms of ingredients, but it delivers big on results!”

The innovative goodie is said to also help lashes appear fuller, silkier, and healthier with the help of the elastomer brush that separates and gently coats lashes for a clean, clump-free volume look. Ahead learn more about the balm-in-mascara, along with our honest review.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara $12 Shop

The Formula

According to Godesky, the formula is 99% naturally derived, 100% vegan, and contains all the essentials to make lashes pop. The creamy base is loaded with lash-conditioning ingredients and moisture magnets, including glycerin and fatty acids.

“We took a minimalist approach to this innovation because our consumers have been craving more natural and caring formulas,” she explains. “This formula provides intense color pay-off while caring for your lashes. The lash-conditioning balm infused into this formula gives it a silky, luxurious texture, which helps the mascara glide on smoothly.”

Infused with a balm to care for your lashes, the deeply pigmented minerals provide intense color pay-off with the help of the spoolie made of recycled plastic. “The brush provides clean, clump-free volume with beautiful definition. The formula and brush are a killer combination for instant volume and length.”

The Reviews

Emerald Elitou, News Writer

Emerald Elitou

I am often complimented for my long and luscious lashes, but the truth is, my natural lashes stick straight out if they aren't properly shaped. As you could imagine, that takes quite a few steps before I actually apply my mascara.

Here’s my personal mascara hack: Before I apply my everyday mascara, I start by combing my lashes using a clean spoolie. This not only separates my tangled lashes but also helps with height. After I've separated them, I dip the spoolie into my mascara to define my lashes. (You’re welcome.)

Thankfully, I didn't have to do any of that with the balm-in-mascara. It applied without a hassle. And let me tell you, I collected quite a few compliments over my eye-catching gaze. I will however note that I found that the Voluminous Noir Balm Mascara became a little flaky after a few hours.

Madeline Hirsch, Sr. News Editor

Madeline Hirsch

This mascara does everything you want it to. After a few swipes, I had lifted, sooty lashes without any clumps. But, the real selling point for me is how easily this mascara washes off. Even with a cleansing balm or oil facewash, my favorite formulas usually take a double cleanse to remove after a long day. This new offering from L'Oreal, however, solves that problem. I used my most utilitarian, water-based cleanser (Cetaphil, for those interested), and it came right off—no follow-up cleanse needed. However, because of this mascara's gentle formula, I'd recommend using a setting spray to prevent any smudges if you wear a balmy or cream undereye concealer.



Jasmine Phillips, Social Media Editor



Jasmine Phillips

Mascara is my favorite beauty product and L’Oreal has produced some of my favorite formulas, so I was so eager to try this new one. After a quick application, my lashes were longer and voluminous. I typically go for thinner brushes to help separate my lashes but this full brush got the job done, clump-free. The buildable formula helps me control how bold I want my lashes and glides on very easily. The natural ingredients are definitely a plus for someone who has sensitive eyes. One coat is all I needed, but two coats definitely had me staring in the mirror all day long.



Angela Trakoshis, Beauty Commerce Review Editor

Angela Trakoshis

When it comes to mascara's L'Oréal Paris never misses and I knew that this one would be no different. The flexible plastic wand really gets the formula onto every single lash so it's evenly distributed—giving that full, long, voluminous effect that I always go for. The best part? It's buildable. So if I'm going for a more subtle vibe, two coats does the job but for that more glam look, four coats has me looking just right.

