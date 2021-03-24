A Brand Guide to Lorac Cosmetics—And Its Best Products

For more than two decades in the cosmetic industry as a high-performance makeup brand, Lorac Cosmetics has become a favorite among makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts. From notable best-sellers such as PRO Palettes for eyeshadows and more, Lorac stands out amongst its competitors as a highly sought-after makeup brand loved by professionals and customers.

Lorac Cosmetics Founded: Celebrity makeup artist Carol Shaw founded Lorac in Los Angeles in 1995. Location: Los Angeles Pricing: $15-$70 Best Known For: High-performance makeup that lasts in the studio or on the red carpet, and formulas that are effective yet gentle on the skin. Holy Grail Product: PRO Contour Palette, PRO Liquid Eyeliner, PRO Foundation, and PRO Skin Glass Skin Primer Fun Fact: LORAC is actually Carol spelled backward, and the sleek packaging has always been inspired by functionality for traveling makeup artists and enthusiastic makeup collectors. Other Brands You'll Love: Milk Makeup, Make Up For Ever, Tarte Cosmetics

Known as a Hollywood beauty legend and celebrity makeup artist, Carol Shaw created and developed Lorac after watching her clients suffer from skin irritations and breakouts on set. Since Shaw didn't want to disrupt the process anyone's skin could be experiencing, she created long-wearing formulas that were specifically infused with gentle and healthy ingredients. The goal? "The products needed to deliver professional results without having to sacrifice healthy skin."

Whether you're a makeup artist or love to buy and experiment with makeup daily, there are products available within Lorac to suit anyone's needs; most notably, consumers of Lorac tend to need high-performance, long-wearing products that are suitable for lasting all day. No matter who the client is, Lorac delivers "Pigment-packed formulas; incredibly smooth and creamy powder textures; long-wearing makeup developed to stand up all day or night whether capturing photos in a studio or in selfies."

Lorac continues to honor its Hollywood heritage as one of the first celebrity makeup brands by partnering with celebrities, movie studios, influencers, and more.

Ahead, discover the best products that Lorac Cosmetics has to offer.