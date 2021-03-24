A Brand Guide to Lorac Cosmetics—And Its Best Products

For more than two decades in the cosmetic industry as a high-performance makeup brand, Lorac Cosmetics has become a favorite among makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts. From notable best-sellers such as PRO Palettes for eyeshadows and more, Lorac stands out amongst its competitors as a highly sought-after makeup brand loved by professionals and customers.
Lorac Cosmetics
Founded: Celebrity makeup artist Carol Shaw founded Lorac in Los Angeles in 1995.
Location: Los Angeles
Pricing: $15-$70
Best Known For: High-performance makeup that lasts in the studio or on the red carpet, and formulas that are effective yet gentle on the skin.
Holy Grail Product: PRO Contour Palette, PRO Liquid Eyeliner, PRO Foundation, and PRO Skin Glass Skin Primer
Fun Fact: LORAC is actually Carol spelled backward, and the sleek packaging has always been inspired by functionality for traveling makeup artists and enthusiastic makeup collectors.
Other Brands You'll Love: Milk Makeup, Make Up For Ever, Tarte Cosmetics
Known as a Hollywood beauty legend and celebrity makeup artist, Carol Shaw created and developed Lorac after watching her clients suffer from skin irritations and breakouts on set. Since Shaw didn't want to disrupt the process anyone's skin could be experiencing, she created long-wearing formulas that were specifically infused with gentle and healthy ingredients. The goal? "The products needed to deliver professional results without having to sacrifice healthy skin."
Whether you're a makeup artist or love to buy and experiment with makeup daily, there are products available within Lorac to suit anyone's needs; most notably, consumers of Lorac tend to need high-performance, long-wearing products that are suitable for lasting all day. No matter who the client is, Lorac delivers "Pigment-packed formulas; incredibly smooth and creamy powder textures; long-wearing makeup developed to stand up all day or night whether capturing photos in a studio or in selfies."
Lorac continues to honor its Hollywood heritage as one of the first celebrity makeup brands by partnering with celebrities, movie studios, influencers, and more.
Ahead, discover the best products that Lorac Cosmetics has to offer.
Pro Contour Palette & Pro Contour Brush
Contour and highlight to your heart's content with this easy-to-use palette and brush. The palette consists of two matte highlighters, one shimmer highlighter, and three matte contour shades so you can have everything you need in one place. The brush comes with a unique dome-shaped head that allows you to have full control when you're doing your makeup or are a makeup artist and need something convenient for when you're working on set or with clients.
Luxe Diamond Lipgloss
The staying power and pigment of this lipgloss are surprising. The formula glides on smoothly, yet the color and high-shine last for hours, which is not always the case when wearing lipgloss. Wear it alone or on top of your favorite lipstick; the consistency is comfortable and doesn't feel goopy.
Tantalizer Buildable Bronzing Powder
A bronzer that comes in several undertones with a matte or shimmering finish that you can use on the face or body to create a sunkissed glow that mimics a tan without the UV rays. Buildable color allows you to start small and add as you go to get the desired bronze tone of your dreams. Apply liberally with a brush and enjoy the gorgeous benefits.
Pro Skin Glass Skin Primer
A notable bestseller from Lorac, this primer is a favorite amongst makeup artists for its ability to turn skin into a silky smooth canvas before makeup application. If you have dry skin and want it to look more hydrated under makeup, this is most certainly the primer for you. Nourishing oils prep the skin and allow for a luminous glow that shines through even with the fullest-coverage foundations.
Pro Palette Artist Edition Meraki
This palette allows you to create endless eyeshadow looks from natural to deep and smoky. With 25 shades to choose from, it's a great staple product to have in your makeup collection that will give you everything you need. Play around with any color combination you feel like; you'll be an eyeshadow pro in no time.
Pro Soft Focus Longwear Concealer
This soft matte finish long-wearing concealer allows you to build the coverage as you need it without looking heavy or caky. Infused with fruit extracts, this concealer helps to nourish skin and keep it hydrated, so nothing looks too dry. Apply under the eyes or anywhere on the face that you need some extra help, and lightly blend it with a concealer or foundation brush.
Porefection Baked Perfecting Powder
Blend this powder on top of makeup to help achieve a poreless and smooth complexion. Any skin type can use this product, but it helps eliminate excess oil and shine with a matte finish. Take a powder brush, sweep it over the product and apply it all over your face for long-lasting coverage. If you prefer to wear just the powder, you can conceal what you need and know that it will last throughout the day.
Lux Diamond Golden Hour Palette
A palette that gives you a variety of gorgeous, shimmering powder highlighters is all you need for your next glow-up. Each powder can be used on the eyes or skin, allowing you to create whatever look want to accentuate your features. Some great places to apply highlighter are your cheekbones, browbone, the cupids bow, and even eyelids in replacement of shadow.
Pro Matte Lip Color
A velvety-smooth matte lipstick formula that glides on like a dream, you might find yourself collecting more than one shade of this high-performance lipstick. Formulated with a convenient tip that hugs the shape of your lips, you can forego the lipliner altogether making this product one of your favorites in no time.