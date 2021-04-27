25 Pairs of Loose Pants for the Easiest Summer Style

When it’s hot, pants can be a real drag, especially if they’re pinching here, cinching there, or made from a downright suffocating fabric. But luckily, fitted denim and heavy wool are far from your only options if you want to build a summer ensemble around some put-together bottoms. Loose pants are where it’s at in balmy temps, with their flowing, swishy, can-do-high-kicks-in-them sensibility. Some are so comfy, you could sleep in them (I most certainly have), or at the very least create a relaxed feel as you travel, dine alfresco, or do whatever it is you do in the heat.

Now, I’m not here to convince you that a cropped this or a pleated that makes for the best loose pant in the heat. Everyone has their preferences, though I must say sizing up is never a bad idea to ensure a relaxed and easy fit, as heat-induced swelling is real. But the most crucial factor is fabric, and unsurprisingly, natural fibers of the cotton, linen, and ramie variety will feel airiest, as will cool-to-the-touch fabrics like silk and Tencel.

Ready to shop? Ahead, find 25 pairs of loose pants for any and all vibes; wear them repeatedly all season with tanks, tees, button-downs, crops, summer sweaters, bikini tops—you name it.

Whimsy + Row Valentina Pant $134 Shop

Say hello to your favorite summer pants in a seasonally apropos shade of sunshine yellow. They’ve got snazzy side slits, too—super easy breezy.

AG Jeans The Hadley $235 Shop

AG Jeans may be best known for their denim, but they also know how to make a good pair of loose pants. These have so much swish with a perfectly polished look, making them ideal for a full day out and about.

Toit Volant Tapered Lounge Pants $135 Shop

With an elastic waist and balloon legs, these loose pants in a cotton jersey are here for maximum comfort. Pair yours with a bralette or swimsuit top on sweltering days.

Dôen Margery Pant $158 Shop



Made for lazy days lounging or waterside, these 100% organic cotton voile pants are a dream. Fair warning: they're a bit sheer, but that makes them great for layering over swimsuits.

Big Bud Trousers $85 Shop

You can’t beat white pants for summer, and this pleated pair exudes plenty of polish. These “extreeeeemely comfortable” pants were designed with a range of body types in mind, and come in sizes XXS to 7XL.

Ozma of California Petra Pant $248 Shop

These striped loose pants—made from a laundered linen—emanate a relaxed, beach-ready vibe that’s quintessentially summer. They’re so loose and comfy, you could practically do yoga in the (heck, I’m willing to try).

Pari Passu Carla Pajama Pants $365 Shop

Floaty, voluminous, and oh-so bold, these silky wide-leg pants make a summer statement. Try tossing them on over a bodysuit, then pair with sandals or heels for a look that seamlessly transitions from day to night.

Rails Brendon Pant $138 Shop

These wheat-colored trousers, cut from light and airy linen, are the best throw-on-with-anything summer bottoms. With a bathing suit? For sure. Tanks? Obviously. Oversize button-down? You bet.

Frame Washable Silk PJ Slit Pant $378 Shop

These loose pants create a chill but undeniably chic aesthetic. They’re made from a washable silk fabric, and you can easily toss them in a suitcase, lounge in them at home, or wear them out to dinner with heels and layered jewelry.

Autumn Adeigbo Cricket Pants $352 Shop

Combining volume with a vibrant print, these flouncy pants are as fun as it gets. Pair them with the matching top for a cute and coordinated moment.

Wol Hide Easy Pants $143 Shop

A cozy option for laid-back days, these loose pants are made from naturally dyed organic cotton jersey. Lean into a full loungewear look with the matching sweatshirt, or dress them up with a crop top or bralette.

Mara Hoffman Eldora Pant $295 Shop

These hemp pants are playfully poised, featuring a double-pleated leg and high-rise waist. In a color that will pop with any look, they're proof that summertime living is easy in green.

Universal Standard Tresa Wide Leg Tie Pants $148 Shop

These loose pants have a silky, swishy feel, and the relaxed tailoring is easy to dress up or down. Plus, they come in two other colors, so the styling possibilities are endless.

Míe Lamu Trousers $150 Shop

Minimalists, meet your new favorite summer trouser, available in white or black linen. The loose silhouette features straight legs with an elastic waistband and hidden pockets, making this pair as functional as it is stylish.

Henning Cashmere Lounge Pants $249 Shop

The idea of black cashmere pants in the summer may be jarring at first, but these are seriously lightweight. Besides, it can get chilly in overactive AC or by the beach, so a style like this could come in handy.

ENVT Haven Pants $140 Shop

As the name would indicate, these floaty and breathable loose pants feel like a warm-weather haven. With tree bark-inspired irregular pleating, they’re rife with cool factor—team yours with its matching crop or another minimal top.

Tongoro Zanzi Set $193 Shop

Talk about volume: these ultra wide-leg pants make a statement, whether you pair them with a bralette at home or the included matching top for dinner or drinks.

Nili Lotan Shon Pant $375 Shop

Loose doesn’t always mean wide-leg. Case in point: this curved utility-style pant, made from a stretchy cotton blend—a unique silhouette that pairs well with a bodysuit and chunky gold jewelry.

Norblack Norwhite Good Luck Painted General Pants $120 Shop

For a vibrant and nostalgic look, these hand-painted loose pants are serious mood elevators. They’re comfy, too, featuring an elastic waistband and billowing legs.

Everlane The Put-Together Pleat Pant $88 Shop

It's always a plus when a comfy pair of loose pants doubles as a put-together staple. It gets even better when you’re able to catch a cool breeze, which you most definitely will in this drape-y design.

Sensi Studio Slouchy Pants with Side Pockets $270 Shop

You can always count on resort labels to deliver an über-comfy, super-swishy pair of loose pants. Enter: Sensi Studio’s slouchy pants, which are ready for vacation in a modern and artistic motif.

Tove Nola Sand-Wash Silk Trouser $560 Shop

Master easy, elevated style in these cropped trousers. Not only does the washable silk fabric feel luxurious, but it’s versatile enough to go with everything from casual tanks to dressy tops.

Carolina K Lou Pants $280 Shop

Featuring roomy wide legs and an elastic waist, these printed loose pants are from Carolina K’s Zero Waste collection. They’re 100% silk and great for dressing up, but just as good dialed back with a lived-in T-shirt.

Re Ona Joey Suit Trousers $165 Shop

No matter the season, sometimes, you just want a classic tailored look. In such an instance, these chocolate trousers could be your new go-to. Complete with deep pockets and an elasticated waistband for a waist-cinching fit, pair yours with everything from bodysuits to silk camis and cropped tanks.

Jonathan Simkhai Miriam Track Pant $365 Shop

Whether you style these loose pants high on your waist or low-slung at the hip, the easy silk fabric is perfection in the heat. Dress them down with a tee for an unfussy vibe, or highlight your shape with a body-skimming top.