TikTok's Must-Have Handbag Is an Under-$100 Cosmetics Pouch

Frankly, I thought we were done with mini bags for good. With a rise in practical fashion and wardrobe dressing all over the runways at NYFW, I was looking forward to swapping out my itty-bitty bags for practical totes, hobos, and other roomy bag trends. Still, it seems TikTok has one more mini bag to romanticize—and this time around, they’ve taken the teeny Longchamp Le Pliage Pouch and turned it into a must-have purse for spring.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good mini bag every now and again (and I’m convinced bracelet bags are about to have a moment). But as someone who just snagged a new Longchamp Le Pliage tote for summer in a dreamy orange from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 colorways, I was shocked to see a shrunken version of my bag trending on my For You Page.

Mostly because Longchamp doesn’t make a Le Pliage tote that tiny—at least, not advertised as such. The bag trending on TikTok is a pouch intended to be used as a makeup bag. “Ideal for organizing your bag, this zipped cosmetics bag with a handle can hold all your beauty essentials with ease,” reads the unassuming description on the Longchamp site.

Luckily, Longchamp fans saw the pouch for what it really was: A super-cute micro version of the iconic Le Pliage tote, perfect for stashing one’s wallet, keys, and lip gloss on the go. And at under $100, it’s the most affordable Le Pliage tote available, offered in seven colorways and seven additional colorways from the Green line, constructed in eco-friendly recycled polyamide canvas.

When I first saw one smart shopper post her pouch-as-purse, I mentally applauded her creativity, and kept scrolling. A good idea, but it didn’t strike me as bound-to-go-viral in any capacity. Before long, my FYP was flooded with women snagging and styling these pouches, and the #longchampmini hashtag now boasts 2.8 million views and counting.

While the bag is adorable on its own, some are opting to purchase detachable straps to upgrade the top-handle style and make a micro crossbody style. Others are tying scarves around the handle for an Hermès-inspired look, clipping on keychains, and making the most of these fun little purses for spring.

Hopefully, the bag’s rise in popularity will create an opportunity for more Longchamp styles to be celebrated by a new generation. In addition to the ever-iconic Le Pliage, there are lots of unique styles to choose from. Mini bag fans might consider the Épure XS or the Box-Trot XS for the same micro look but in luxurious leather finishes. There’s also the Le Pliage XTRA XS, a micro tote in its own right that’s a bit larger and therefore more practical than the cosmetics case iteration.

There’s also mesh options like the Le Pliage Filet XS, or the larger iteration in a new yellow/orange ombre just in time for summer. Personally, I’m in favor of the new Le Panier Pliage Basket Bags in beachy straw-effect canvas.

As a result of TikTok’s influence, the pouches are selling out left and right, but it’s not too late to snag one for yourself in a few colorways, including classic black and summery new shades like Turquoise and limey Green Light.