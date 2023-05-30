This TikTok Hack Turns a Long Sleeve Shirt Into the Perfect One-Shoulder Top for Summer

Summer is approaching, and that means the quest for the perfect summer top is about to commence. Before you tuck away all your winter pieces, though, TikTok has provided us with the ideal going-out top hack for summer, and believe it or not, it's done with all those long sleeve shirts you were about to put away. TikTok influencers are showing off how to transform a long-sleeve top into a summer-appropriate one-shoulder top just by tying a few simple knots.

We already know the one-shoulder top is a staple piece for summer, and adding more options to your closet without spending is the ultimate win. Read on to see how TikTokers are DIY-ing the look in less than four steps.

The Hack

The long-sleeve shirt hack started trending on TikTok in the past few months, with creators showing off step-by-step guides to creating this summer look. TikTok creator, Katya, took to the app to show off how she does the style hack, with her video gaining over 550 thousand views.



Not only does this hack help curb overconsumption by reusing pieces you would have likely put away until the winter, but it also allows you to create a top nobody else has.

How to Do the Long Sleeve Summer Top Hack

Start by folding over the neckline of your long-sleeve top.

From there, you'll want to throw one sleeve over your shoulder and bring the other around your waist. The two sleeves should be diagonal to each other, making the one-shoulder top effect.

Then, you'll start making three knots. The first knot will tie the two diagonal sleeves together from the back.

Next, connect the top corner of the shirt's bottom hem to the longest piece of fabric hanging from your first knot.

For the final knot, tie the two hanging sleeves together to secure the back. Once your knots are tied, just straighten out the neckline and adjust to fit.

Katya points out in her video that the knots may look a bit bulky from the back, and she adds you can use safety pins or another knot method. TikTok influencer, Amani Strand, uses a similar method in her TikTok, showing off the hack, which has received over 11 thousand views, but she chooses to forgo the final knot making for a more open-back look. She also uses a long sleeve with a lighter fabric, which helps reduce the size of the knots.

Once you've mastered this simple hack, you'll be set for the summer—no online shopping necessary.