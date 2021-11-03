15 Long Skirt Outfits That Show Off Your Layering Abilities for Fall

It’s starting to feel like fall in New York, and I’m very much here for it. As far as seasons go, fall has always been my number one, and not just because of the copious amounts of cinnamon- and pumpkin-flavored treats (which I am definitely not above and gladly consume), but because I believe it's the best season for dressing.



I consider myself to be a bit of a layering expert as a veteran hijabi, and fall is the perfect time to flex my layering abilities. To be clear, I don’t love layering just because I'm a hijabi and it can sometimes be necessary, I love layering because it makes an outfit more interesting, which brings me to one of my favorite layering pieces to play with: long skirts.



Long skirts can obviously be worn year-round, but there is just something about a long skirt on a crisp fall day that hits different. Keep reading for 15 of my favorite long skirt outfits for fall, so you can get all the styling inspiration you need to rock this silhouette.



All Eyes on This Print

I saw this skirt for the first time on a friend of mine, and you could say it was love at first sight. Featuring an orange swirl print, this mesh skirt is lined for extra coverage as well as creating the illusion of layering with zero effort. The skirt is meant to sit low on the waist, but you could definitely wear it a bit higher as well. Pair with the matching top and simple pumps for an easy but eye-catching look for a night out.



Psychedelic Neutrals

This long skirt is truly everything I love in one: groovy print, lettuce edge, mesh overlay, and fall tones. As I added this skirt to my cart I began formulating outfits in my mind, and my first thought was pairing it with a vintage, oversized leather jacket, a fitted, ribbed turtleneck, my chunkiest black boots, and silver jewelry.



Just Lounging Around

Hear me out: long slip dresses as skirts. I always make an effort to buy pieces that I know are versatile, and this soft lounge slip dress by Skims is the embodiment of versatility. Throw on a knit sweater or buttoned up blazer and suddenly this slip dress is a skirt, or layer a shorter skirt on top for a more unique vibe.



Icy Blues

I love a fitted, ribbed long skirt outfit for fall, especially in this muted shade of blue. Pair with a cream-colored long-sleeve shirt worn under a strappy top, like this plaid beauty from Ottolinger.



Linens for Fall

This yellow linen skirt instantly caught my attention because of the asymmetrical waist, but I also kind of love the idea of wearing linen in the fall since it’s typically associated with summer. Made from 50% certified eco-materials, the skirt has slits on either side, which I would definitely make the most of by wearing brown tights underneath and pairing with brown heeled boots and a green fitted knit.



All in the Details

This skirt from Musier Paris definitely makes a statement. The low-waisted, long design features two strings to tie around your waist, creating a cool cutout silhouette. I would style this long skirt with a cream bodysuit and statement crop top (I’m personally thinking red), then finish the look off with a square-toe boot.



Floral Grunge

I’m generally a fan of Reformation skirts, but this '90s floral design communicates the perfect amount of grunge for fall. Really lean into the vibes by pairing this with Dr. Martens (or any boots that seem like they would be good for stomping around in). For a softer touch, add a slouchy cardigan over your favorite band tee.



Warm Elegance

PSA: With Jéan does skirts, and the brand does them well. This style is fitted and ready for date night, which can be tricky to achieve when it comes to a long skirt outfit. The fit is too good to be covered, and it would pair like a dream with a boxy and bright cropped blazer and some modern mules.



Everyday Art

The raw hem and gorgeous shade of pink are just the cherries on top of the immaculate side-gathering detail of this skirt from A.W.A.K.E. Mode. Really go for it by styling with white tall boots and a corset layered with a thin blazer.



Long Skirt Over Pants

Skirts over pants were an integral part of my teenage wardrobe, and apparently I just love dressing like the teenage version of myself. I would argue that this maxi skirt was actually made to be worn over pants, more specifically mesh pants. Layer a cream halter knit top over a black turtleneck, and finish off the long skirt outfit with an oversized blazer.



Preppy Plaid

In my humble opinion, plaid is synonymous with fall, which is why it would be completely ludicrous for this roundup to not include a plaid skirt. I was surprised and impressed to come across this pleated A-line skirt on Free People's website—it comes in an array of stellar colors, but I'm partial to the blue. Style this blue checkered skirt with loafers and a dark green or rusty orange cardigan, and maybe mismatch the buttons to give it an interesting asymmetric look.



Pumpkin Spice

This maxi skirt is hand-dyed in Brooklyn, so each one varies in color, meaning your piece will be totally unique. Style with a pair of tights and knee high boots, a trench coat, and for extra drama, finish with a matching silk scarf



La Vie en Rose

This velvet skirt from Vince is appropriately named, as it's the perfect floral for fall. The rose print and plush velvet give this skirt a romantic feel, and it reminds me of a skirt I had from Limited Too when I was in elementary school, which is pretty iconic. Keep things simple by finishing the long skirt outfit with a black cashmere turtleneck and platform boots.



Cozy Knits

This rib-knit skirt from Rick Owens is perfect for layering over pants, tights, thigh-high boots, a maxi dress, or even another skirt. I would personally go all in and wear it over a black ribbed skirt with my coziest hoodie and a pair of chunky black boots.



Denim Forever

Denim maxi skirts are definitely having a moment, and I am fully on board. This skirt from Saint Laurent is a bit more of a splurge, so any long denim skirt you like will do the trick. Style with a duster cardigan and really lean into the Y2K vibe with a graphic baby tee.

