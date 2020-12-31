If you were to choose a haircut that defines the millennial generation, it would be the long bob (or lob, as we've come to call it). Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Priyanka Chopra has found an iteration that suits them. If you're in the mood for a haircut, the lob will refresh your look without feeling like a drastic overhaul. It's wearable and easy like that. And that's the crux of it: With a few styling tweaks, this haircut suits everyone, whatever your face shape and whatever your hair type. And if you haven't tried the chop yourself just yet, we're here to tell you the time is now.

Ahead, we rounded up our all-time favorite long bobs on celebrities for the ultimate haircut inspo. There's a lob that's suitable for every head, whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight. Don't believe us? Here are 30 celebrities who have rocked the long bob in their own way, along with expert advice and styling tips from hair pros Trey Gillen and Gina Rivera.

See our picks below, as well as our go-to products for stealing the look.