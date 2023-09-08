'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lola Tung Wore a Perfect Cat Eye and Glowing Skin to NYFW

When New York Fashion Week rolls around, the girls go all out. Especially when they sit front row, like Julia Fox who wore the longest mullet we have ever seen to the Victoria’s Secret show, Emily Ratajkowski who match her nails to the brand’s pink carpet, and The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung who brought to sparkle and the glamor to Coach’s front row.

To sit front row at brand's Spring 2024 show, Tung wore a dress by Coach, of course. It was a flowy black sequin minidress with spaghetti straps, and she paired it with a black dinosaur choker, mismatched earrings, and a black purse.

Celebrity makeup artist Misha Shahzada told Byrdie exclusively that the inspo for the makeup look was Tung's outfit. “Lola is wearing a beautiful sequin strappy dress by Coach," she said. Because of the sparkly-chicness of the look Shahzada “wanted to keep her makeup effortless and chic with a pop on the eyes to compliment the dress’s sparkle.”

The effortless makeup consisted of precisely applied eyeliner on the waterline which formed a sharp cat eye, glowy natural-looking skin, some subtle shadow, and nude-pink lips. Shahzada says “The key products used included the KVD Beauty Dazzle Long-Wear Eyeshadow Stick ($24) in shade Hail Surge.”

To apply the stick, “I warmed up a bit of the product with my fingertip before pressing into Lola’s eyelids, starting at the inner corner. The other key products used were the KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liners ($23) to create the wing. I like to start with the brown shade, Tigereye Brown, as a base, followed by Trooper Black for some depth.”

For Tung's glowy, natural-looking skin, Shahzada used the KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm ($43), which she says "feels like skin with just the right amount of coverage to help even out the skin tone.” She added that she prefers “using very sheer formulas and building if necessary.”

On top of the foundation balm she went in with KVD Beauty Good Apple Lightweight Full Coverage Concealer ($30) in shade Light 114 to conceal and highlight, and then sculpted and contoured with KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Contour ($30) in shade Light-Medium Neutral before adding some color with KVD Beauty Everlasting Blush ($30) in shades Honeysuckle and Foxglove. Shahzada finished off the makeup look with a few swipes of KVD Beauty Full Sleeve Long + Defined Tubing Mascara ($25) and a coat of KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick ($23) in shade Quicksand Rose.

Shahzada added that Tung is pretty open to experimenting when it comes to makeup, and this time was no different. “We are always trying new styles and exploring different looks, but it usually depends on what makeup is best for the overall look. In this case, I felt keeping it simple and chic was the right choice.”