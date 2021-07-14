Lo Bosworth Shares the One Skincare Ingredient That “Saved Her Pores”

All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Lo Bosworth and I have never met, but we basically grew up together. She and her castmates on the generation-defining classics Laguna Beach and The Hills were something like my Greek chorus while I navigated middle and high school. "He should have to be the one who works to get you," in Bosworth's upbeat SoCal lilt still echoes in my mind. And I think about "Eat your Pinkberry and enjoy life" every time I pass a froyo shop.

Bosworth is one of those very rare teen stars who pivoted successfully to become an entrepreneur, bringing her famous brand of no-nonsense girl talk up to speed for the modern age. Her Love Wellness vitamin and supplement brand, built around frank conversations about women's health needs, has quickly become one of the most popular (and highly-rated) brands in the wellness space—and it's in no small part thanks to Bosworth's friendly, open approach.

In that spirit of sharing, we tapped Bosworth for our new skincare series, all about sharing real, honest favorites, routines, no-gos, and holy grails. Considering she's already every millennial's TV best friend, think of this as a skincare sleepover. Read on for Lo Bosworth's skincare routine and must-have products.

Lo Bosworth

Tell us about your skin. Do you have any specific conditions or issues you try to minimize, target, or enhance?

I have combination skin and still break out during my period, and maskne was definitely something I dealt with. I've been focused on both anti-aging and acne, so I like to combine topical anti-aging products with our new Clear Skin Probiotics to improve my skin microbiome.

How did you get into skincare? Was there a video, expert, or derm that made things just *click* for you?

I've been a fan of beauty since I was in middle school. I'm naturally drawn to makeup, lotions, and potions. In the early days, I was a drugstore-brand type of skincare consumer using products like Neutrogena. I graduated to Dermalogica in college and, more recently, have been clued into serums like hyaluronic acid and rosehip oil. My knowledge has continued to evolve as brands have been built and evolved.

Do you have a nighttime and morning routine? How do they differ?

The only difference is that at night I add retinol or lactic acid serum every few nights. Otherwise, it's Vitamin B, C, E serum, and hyaluronic acid as the two foundational elements I use day and night.

Lo Bosworth

What’s the skincare step you never skip?

Sunscreen during the day! A must.

How has your skincare routine changed over time? Did you make any changes/mistakes on your journey?

I use fewer products than I used to a few years ago. I was big into the skincare approach with many, many products and steps, but I've noticed that my skin looks better with a more basic routine. Keep it simple!

What’s a skincare product you bought or tried recently that you loved?

The Ordinary Rose Hip Oil ($10).

What’s the one product or ingredient that made the biggest difference in your skin?

Hyaluronic acid—it saved my pores!

What’s the best skincare advice you ever received?

My dermatologist told me skincare from the inside out with supplements—like Love Wellness' Sparkle Fiber ($30), Gut Feelings Probiotics ($30), and Clear Skin Probiotics ($25). They're a huge game-changer when it comes to clarity, texture, and skin health.

What’s your most-used product?

Sparkle Fiber. I take three capsules daily and never miss a day.

What’s the product that’s been in your routine for the longest?

Vermont's Original Bag Balm ($10).