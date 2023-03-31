Lizzo Is Launching a Gender-Affirming Shapewear Line

Lizzo has cemented her status as a fashion icon time and time again, but last spring she made it official when she launched her shapewear brand, Yitty, in April 2022. Since its genesis, Yitty has stood for body neutrality and inclusivity, and Lizzo and her team created comfortable undergarments for everyone ranging from sizes XS-6X. Still, the team at Yitty wanted to take it one step further: This summer, Yitty will release Your Skin by Yitty, a gender-affirming shapewear collection for trans and non-binary people.

Yitty

“I’ve watched countless videos of people crafting their own garments to wrap or tuck their bodies so their body can truly feel like theirs,” explains Lizzo in an Instagram post. “I’ve heard people talk about their preference of wanting to be fluid in how they want to present their bodies depending on their mood or style of clothing. And I wanted to help. I called my team at Yitty, and they immediately jumped to action. It took two years of extensive wear testing, community feedback, and attention to detail. I’m excited to say we have a great product that promises to grow and expand with Your needs.”

Yitty is known for its Headliner fabric, which sculpts and smooths the body without digging into the skin. The Your Skin by Yitty collection includes this fabric in the brand's new Binder Top and the Tucking Thong.

Yitty

Yitty is committed to providing everyone with everything they need to feel comfortable, and Lizzo closes out her Instagram post with a call to action: “I’ve already read positive comments about how we can offer more to the non-binary, trans, gender-fluid community [and] I wanna hear more! Your feedback is not only valuable but a necessity to us. Because we do this for You. Every Damn Body.”

The Your Skin by Yitty collection will be available on the brand's website in late summer. The Your Skin by Yitty Binder Top and Tucking Thong will remain as permanent pieces in Yitty’s line of shapewear for all.